Trey Hendrickson has yet to agree on a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. He even decided to hold out of training camp for the time being, but ultimately, he decided to return after several days. Now, the latest rumors possibly reveal why Hendrickson decided to return to camp and end his holdout.

Rumors suggest that the reason why the 30-year-old edge rusher opted to return to training camp is so that he could create a positive impression on the Bengals organization to reignite contract talks, according to Ben Baby of ESPN. Now that Trey Hendrickson is back in Cincinnati, perhaps the two sides can find an agreement on a new deal before the start of the 2025-26 season.

“But perhaps most importantly, Hendrickson's decision to join the Bengals for training camp could help create movement in the stalemate. According to a source, Hendrickson's impending arrival serves as a good-faith gesture to spark negotiations with the team.”

Hendrickson is currently set to play the final year of his contract. But after recording 46 combined tackles (33 solo), 18 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, and a league-high 17.5 sacks, the four-time Pro Bowler aims to remain in Cincinnati for the long term and help the Bengals be competitive for years.

But it's been a back-and-forth battle between Trey Hendrickson and the organization. Hendrickson has called out the Bengals numerous times throughout the offseason in the hopes of sparking negotiations once again. But it's been to no avail.

Now that training camp is underway, perhaps the front office will be more willing to open discussions once again. Especially after Trey Hendrickson was fined $50,000 for each day of training camp that he missed this offseason. We'll see how the situation plays out, but the latest rumors seem to hint at the idea that the Bengals could finalize a new contract extension with one of their best players on the roster.