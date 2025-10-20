It has been a tough week for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, to say the least. He reportedly suffered an accident at home on Thursday, which led to a concussion. He was ruled out for their game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Diggs has been an integral part of the Cowboys, and his absence against the Commanders surprised many. Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer has largely remained mum about the situation, which has only fueled speculation.

The Cowboys beat the Comanders, 44-22, to improve to 3-3-1. Team owner Jerry Jones was in a talkative mood after the win, but he didn't reveal much about Diggs' concussion, although he said they have talked about it.

“He said what happened. But again, and I'm not saying that didn't happen, but a lot of times you're not the best viewer of what happened to you,” said Jones in a report from The Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

The 83-year-old Jones, who's probably seen it all in the NFL, posited that Diggs might sit out for just a week, noting that he's not too concerned about the issue.

“I don't go looking it up at all. I really don't. I see what he's given me, and I'm satisfied with that. Frankly, I'm satisfied with what any player tells me, until we get to the point where I'm not satisfied,” added the business mogul in a video posted by 105.3 The FAN on X.

“This is not a smoking gun deal at all. He had an accident, and I’m good with that. He'll be back out there playing. We need him. We’ll be a lot better team with Diggs.”

#DallasCowboys owner Jerry Jones on Trevon Diggs’ concussion: “This is not a smoking gun deal. He had an accident and I’m good with that. … We need him. … We’ll be a lot better team with Diggs.” Jones says Diggs could be back as early as this week. pic.twitter.com/4LpTOAc551 — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) October 20, 2025

The 27-year-old Diggs was coming off a strong game in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, logging two solo tackles.

The Cowboys will return to action on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.