After the Dallas Cowboys' 44-30 Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions on “Thursday Night Football,” former star cornerback Richard Sherman called out wide receiver George Pickens for an alleged lack of effort. Sherman claimed that Pickens seemed uninterested in playing when his team needed him the most.

It appears those comments did not sit right with the 24-year-old wideout. Pickens blasted Sherman in an unhinged post on Instagram, which has since been deleted. The Cowboys' star criticized Sherman for not understanding the game of football despite being a former player.

George Pickens responds to Richard Sherman’s postgame comments on his Instagram story: https://t.co/vxrstpLcdM pic.twitter.com/TZfSfrAJ3V — SleeperCowboys (@SleeperCowboys) December 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Richard Sherman responded to George Pickens' comments on X, formerly known as Twitter. The former Seattle Seahawks legend pointed out his career accomplishments, and also reminded Pickens that he played a crucial part in helping the San Francisco 49ers reach the Super Bowl in the 2019-20 season.

“Lol kid hasn't done enough to merit a response from me. I was working on my 3rd consecutive 1st team All-Pro and 2nd SB appearance at the same point in my career. Lol I made an ALL-Pro team and SB in SF, but that's the fall off for me.”

Pickens' unhinged rant comes shortly after he acknowledged the idea that he “disappeared” against the Lions on Thursday night. Almost immediately after the contest, George Pickens said himself that a player like him “can't just disappear.” He also gave Detroit credit for scheming up a good defensive game plan against him.

The Cowboys and their star wideout will have a chance to bounce back in Week 15 when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup. With CeeDee Lamb in concussion protocol, Dallas will need Pickens to step up and deliver.