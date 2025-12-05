Fantasy football managers know how valuable having a good kicker can be, and none have been better over the last three years than the Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey. With yet another impressive performance in Week 14, the 30-year-old has reached unprecedented heights, both on the field and in the fantasy realm.

Aubrey nailed five more field goals in the Cowboys' Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions, three of which were beyond 50 yards, including a 63-yarder in the third quarter. The remarkable performance gave him 23 fantasy points to further reward his lucky managers.

Although still early in Week 14, Aubrey's ridiculous Thursday Night Football performance inflated his fantasy football numbers to new heights. His 163 fantasy points on the year are easily the best among kickers and would rank seventh among receivers, second among tight ends, 12th among running backs and 22nd among quarterbacks, according to Underdog Fantasy.

Aubrey also has more fantasy points than Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, Ashton Jeanty and Drake London in 2025, per Underdog.

Brandon Aubrey has more fantasy points (163.0) this season than… Justin Jefferson

Saquon Barkley

Ashton Jeanty

Drake London He would currently rank as the QB22, RB12, WR7, and TE2 in fantasy football. pic.twitter.com/LDEckd3odn — Underdog (@Underdog) December 5, 2025

Simply put, Aubrey is giving his managers a rare positional edge unlike any kicker has before. Any rankings that do not have him No. 1 with a bullet every week should not be taken seriously.

As for his real-life numbers, Aubrey is now tied for second in the league with 27 field goals made and tied for first with nine successful kicks beyond 50 yards. His 93.1 percent field goal hit rate ranks third in the NFL among eligible kickers.

Aubrey's sustained dominance is so profound that managers have to consider taking him early in 2026 redraft leagues. Fans would typically scoff at selecting a kicker in the early rounds of fantasy drafts, much like in real life, but it is difficult to deny Aubrey's value at this point.