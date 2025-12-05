Brandon Aubrey continues to be the kicking gift that keeps on giving for the Dallas Cowboys.

On Thursday, Aubrey showed out his incredible ability to make long field goals during a marquee Week 14 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

In the third quarter of the contest, Aubrey drained a field goal from 63 yards away to trim the Lions' lead from 11 down to eight with 2:48 remaining in the period.

Brandon Aubrey DRILLS the 63-yard FG with ease 🎯 pic.twitter.com/IRIqsIzxly — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Making extremely long field goals has become a calling card in the 2025 NFL season for Aubrey, who is in his third season in the NFL. In fact, that kick earned him a place in NFL history.

“Brandon Aubrey made a 63-yard field goal in the third quarter, his third field goal from 60-plus yards in 2025. That is the most 60-yard field goals in a season in NFL history,” the Cowboys' public relations shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The first such field goal this season from Aubrey happened in Week 2's game between the Cowboys and the New York Giants in Arlington, where he went 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts, including one from 64 yards out. Then, in Week 7's game versus the Washington Commanders at home, Aubrey made all of his field goal tries, with one coming from 61 yards away.

Aubrey's ability to strike from such far distances helps the Dallas in a number of ways, but the Cowboys also know that they have to finish drives in the end zone rather than heavily relying on their kicker's leg.