The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 14 in a precarious position. Despite winning three-straight games, the team was still on the outside looking in at the postseason. Facing the Detroit Lions in a must-win matchup on Thursday Night Football, Dallas came up short. The 44-30 loss dropped the Cowboys to 6-6-1, seriously damaging their playoff hopes.

The Cowboys have had a rollercoaster season so far. Each week seems to offer a new perspective on the team. And every time you think you have them figured out, they shapeshift into a puzzling new form.

Dallas scored impressive wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Thursday night's clash with Detroit. Those victories pushed the team over .500 for the first time this season. The Cowboys improved defensively after getting players back from injury and adding at the trade deadline. Dallas suddenly looked like a legitimate contender – the kind of team no one wants to face in the playoffs.

But first the Cowboys have to reach the playoffs. A slow start meant the team would essentially have to win out to have a realistic chance of making the postseason. But a road win over a tough conference foe would certainly help build momentum.

Unfortunately, Dallas couldn’t keep up with Detroit’s fast break offense. Brian Schottenheimer isn't concerned about the team. But he should be. Thursday night’s loss put the Cowboys’ playoff aspirations on life support. Now it’s time to play the blame game.

Slim Pickens

The George Pickens redemption story hit a snag on Thursday night as the wideout flopped in prime time. Despite putting together a monster debut with Dallas, Pickens came up small when the team needed him the most.

CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion and was ruled out after leaping for a ball in the end zone and falling hard on his head. The veteran receiver was forced to exit the game early in the second half but he had already racked up 121 yards on six catches. With Lamb out and the season on the line, fans expected Pickens to step up. He did not.

Richard Sherman called out Pickens after the loss. Like most observers, the former cornerback couldn’t understand Pickens’ disappearing act in such a big game. The wideout had averaged over 95 yards per contest prior to Week 14. But against the Lions he had just five receptions for 37 scoreless yards.

Pickens actually agreed with Sherman. Well, not necessarily about being “uninterested in playing football” or giving a “half-assed” and “unacceptable” performance. But the Cowboys receiver acknowledged that he can’t just disappear in such an important matchup.

Interestingly, Pickens added that he was struggling with the Lions’ defensive scheme. The statement suggested that Detroit’s 21st-ranked passing defense proved an unsolvable problem for the fourth-year pro. Or that the Lions singled him out. Or erased him once Lamb was out of the game.

But CeeDee was absolutely torching Detroit before his injury. And Pickens was doing nothing. Then, when Lamb was ruled out, Pickens continued doing nothing. Prescott eventually turned to Ryan Flournoy with the game in the balance. The second-year wideout had a 9/115/1 line on a team-high 13 targets.

Flournoy ran circles around Pickens on Thursday night. And he’ll be a lot cheaper in 2026.

While Pickens had been playing his way to a huge payday in free agency, Sherman cautioned Dallas to pump the brakes on a long-term extension. The Cowboys are reportedly ready to pay Pickens, even with his predicted annual salary jumping to $30+ million. However, Thursday night’s performance could make them think twice.

Offensive offensive line

Dak Prescott chucked the ball all over Ford Field on Thursday night. The Cowboys QB aired it out 47 times against the Lions for 376 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Although it’s unclear how he got off any passes at all with his offensive line offering little resistance against Detroit.

Article Continues Below

The Lions had struggled to get to the quarterback recently, with just two sacks in their last three games. On Thursday night Detroit sacked Prescott five times. The veteran passer was hit 11 times and pressured constantly.

Second-year tackle Nate Thomas was singled out repeatedly during the game as he failed to protect his quarterback from the constant barrage. It felt like multiple Lions defenders were in Prescott’s personal space on every drop back. The pressure turned routine tosses into high-degree of difficulty throws.

Prescott did his best to overcome the leaky line. He demonstrated beautiful chemistry with Lamb. And later in the game he showed solid rapport with Flournoy. But while the Cowboys were able to move the ball, they bogged down when approaching the end zone. Dallas had to settle for Brandon Aubrey field goals four times as drives stalled out. Those drives would be the difference in the game.

Disappearing defense

The Cowboys' defense made great strides since their Week 10 bye. The team added Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson at the trade deadline. Dallas also got DeMarvion Overshown back from injury. The additions made a huge difference. Suddenly, the team that was routinely mocked for trading Micah Parsons before the season appeared to turn a corner. The Cowboys’ defense had morphed into an imposing unit.

Dallas had strong defensive performances in its three-game winning streak entering Week 14. The group was defending the run well and complimenting the offense, which had been the far superior unit over the first half of the season.

But on Thursday the magic wore off. The Cowboys could only sack Jared Goff once as he threw for 309 yards and a score. Incidentally, in Detroit’s Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Parsons had 2.5 sacks on Goff.

While the Cowboys held the Lions to 109 rushing yards, they could not keep Detroit out of the end zone. Dallas gave up four touchdowns on the ground and one through the air. Jahmyr Gibbs racked up 130 total yards with seven receptions and three scores.

Gibbs joined Barry Sanders as the only NFL players with 45 touchdowns before turning 24 years old. At the start of the game, Sanders held the all-time record with 47. By the end of the game, Gibbs had tied the Hall of Famer.

The Cowboys’ offense did the defense no favors, repeatedly putting the group in bad spots with turnovers. But Thursday night’s performance killed the momentum the defense had built over the last month. And any time you give up 40+ points, you’re going to get some of the blame.

Also to blame: Jerry Jones

You probably thought he wouldn't get a mention, right? Well, wrong. Always blame Jerry Jones.