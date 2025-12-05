As the Dallas Cowboys went through a loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, there was a concerning injury to star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. After the Cowboys' receiver in Lamb went down with a concussion after a hard fall during the loss, head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided an update on his status.

According to Todd Archer of The Athletic, Schottenheimer would say that Lamb “had a good day,” though there are still steps ahead of him for Dallas. Lamb sustained the concussion in the third quarter when attempting to catch a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott, but the way he fell to the ground on his head had him go straight to the medical tent, where he would then be ruled out for the rest of the contest.

“He had a good day, but he has to go through all the checks and balances of all that stuff. I do think the extra couple of days should hopefully help him,” Schottenheimer said on Friday.

Article Continues Below

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would speak to 105.3 The Fan on Friday and was admittedly worried about Lamb's fall, saying “it scared me. It really did,” according to Archer. So far this season, Lamb has caught 57 passes for 865 yards, along with three touchdowns in 10 games played, as this has been the season in which George Pickens saw a huge boost in his first season with the team.

The good news for Lamb is that because it was a Thursday game, he has a longer time to potentially be active for Dallas' next game on Sunday, Dec. 14, against the Minnesota Vikings. At any rate, it remains to be seen how Lamb recovers with the Cowboys sitting at a 6-6-1 record, as their playoff chances dwindle.