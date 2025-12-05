Things did not go so well at Ford Field on Thursday, as the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Detroit Lions, and dropped to 6-6-1, putting their playoff hopes on the line. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave his opinion about the controversial offensive pass interference call against tight end Jake Ferguson that potentially derailed his team, according to Cowboys' beat writer Joseph Hoyt.

“Jerry Jones said on 1053 The Fan that he understands mistakes happen with officiating. On the Jake Fersuson OPI, ‘There was no penalty [against] the Cowboys. Period,” Hoyt wrote on X.

At the time, there was 3:45 left in the fourth quarter, with the Lions leading 37-27. Dak Prescott made a pass to Ferguson near the goal line that was ruled incomplete, and a pass interference on him. On the play, Ferguson was attempting to position himself for a catch at the goal line. He used his left hand to swing linebacker Alex Anzalone away. While the pass was incomplete, the referees issued a pass interference, which the Lions declined. The Cowboys opted for a field goal.

It was a big moment in the game because the Cowboys' defense was struggling. Therefore, when they allowed another touchdown on the ensuing drive, it all but ended the game. The loss was devastating, as the Cowboys' playoff hopes took a hit, and now they must likely run the table to make it.

Whether the call was the correct one or a bad one, it did not change the fact that the Cowboys' defense could not stop Detroit, allowing Jared Goff to pass for 309 yards and a touchdown. The defense also allowed Jahmyr Gibbs to get into the endzone for three touchdowns, and David Montgomery to score while rushing for 60 yards.

The Cowboys will now have 10 days to prepare for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. Then, they will host the Los Angeles Chargers before finishing the season with divisional road games with the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.