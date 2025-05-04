Few teams had a stranger trio of days at the 2025 NFL Draft than the Detroit Lions did. After a series of trades, the Lions left with seven new players on their roster but still a host of questions that need to be answered in free agency.

After taking offensive tackle Tyleik Williams in the first round, Detroit traded up three times to make its ensuing three picks. General manager Brad Holmes' aggressive moves led to the selections of guard Tate Ratledge, receiver Isaac TeSlaa and guard Miles Frazier in rounds two, three and five, respectively. The Lions closed out the draft by taking edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, safety Dan Jackson and receiver Dominic Lovett with their final three picks.

By the end of the third night, Holmes' decisions excited some but confused many others. The batch of incoming rookies was not the issue, but rather the price to move up three times. Detroit's most costly trade, moving up in the third round for TeSlaa, cost it two third-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Covering that much ground for a player who never even came close to sniffing a 1,000-yard season at Arkansas was certainly called into question.

Regardless, the Lions' offseason has been full of changes across the board. After falling short in the 2025 playoffs, Detroit lost Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to vacant head coaching positions. The team kept the core of its roster together, but also lost key veterans Kevin Zeitler, Carlton Davis III, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kindle Vildor in free agency.

With the 2025 NFL Draft fully in the past, organized team activities, OTAs, and minicamps are on deck. Holmes still has a few more moves to make before then to round out the Lions' roster.

Lions need more pass-rushing help

From the moment he stepped foot on an NFL field, Aidan Hutchinson quickly became one of the top edge rushers in the league. But while no man could stop his progression, a gruesome broken leg might have significantly derailed his career trajectory. Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks in just five games in 2024 but is now attempting to return from one of the worst injuries in sports.

With Hutchinson, the Lions' pass-rushing unit was elite. However, without him, they struggled to get into the backfield. By the year's end, Hutchinson's 7.5 sacks still led the team, despite his absence for 12 games. Za'Darius Smith, who Holmes opted not to re-sign, was second with four. The team's current supporting cast — Al-Quadin Muhammad, Josh Paschal and Marcus Davenport — combined for just 5.5 sacks in 2024.

The Lions did draft one edge rusher, but waited until the sixth round to take Boise State's Ahmed Hassanein. With 22 sacks in the last two seasons, Hassanein is better than his draft position suggests, but he will need time to develop into an every-down impact player. The Lions need to give a recovering Hutchinson support immediately.

Smith is still a free agent and an option to potentially bring back. However, the Lions still have $42 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, giving them room to potentially seek a bigger target. Von Miller, Matthew Judon, William Gholston and Montravius Adams are all still on the open market. Detroit cannot blindly rely on Hutchinson to immediately return to full strength and needs to sign one of them.

Kevin Zeitler loss requires veteran guard help

The Lions' most significant offseason losses came on the sidelines, but losing the always dependable Kevin Zeitler also hurt. Even at 35, Zeitler remains one of the best and most underrated guards in the league and was a staple of Detroit's elite blocking unit in 2024. Without him, Holmes adequately addressed the position in the draft, but the position lacks a veteran presence.

Detroit's two newest guards, Ratledge and Frazier, could become key pieces of its renowned offensive line for years to come. But with the Lions' current roster outlook, both could be forced into starting roles in Week 1. Career backup Graham Glasgow and 2024 sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany are also there to compete, but Ratledge and Frazier might be their best options.

For years, offensive line coach Hank Fraley has been the unsung hero of the team and one of the least-appreciated assistant coaches in the league. If there is a team that can develop young and raw talent up front, it is the Lions. Fraley just needs time to work with his newest talents, and Holmes needs to provide him with some insurance in the meantime.

Landing one of Brandon Scherff, Will Hernandez or Shaq Mason in free agency would be ideal for the Lions. They certainly have the money to make it happen. But players of their magnitude tend to seek longer deals, which Holmes might not be inclined to agree with. After committing so many resources toward Ratledge and Frazier, Detroit only needs a mid-level veteran — think Jon Feliciano or Cody Whitehair — on a one or two-year deal.

Lions need to add another cornerback

Detroit lost Glenn but promoted former linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard as his replacement. Clearly valuing consistency, Dan Campbell wants to keep his successful defense intact. The Lions returned most members of their elite defense but lost a key piece in cornerback Carlton Davis III.

Under Glenn, the Lions consistently ranked at the top of the league in man coverage rate. Promoting Sheppard suggests nothing about that approach will change. Should that be true, losing Davis, one of the best man-to-man corners in the league, will be a big blow.

After losing Davis, Detroit landed another potentially budding star in D.J. Reed. But in addition to Reed, the Lions have little depth behind Terrion Arnold, who led the league in pass interference penalties as a rookie in 2024. They certainly hope for a second-year leap from Arnold, but his clear struggles in man coverage warrant insurance.

The Lions did not take any cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft and have no experienced veterans on the roster behind Reed and Arnold. They signed Avonte Maddox in free agency, but he does his best in the slot, making him a backup to Amik Robertson more than Arnold.

The Lions have to target the cornerback market, which is one of the most robust this late in free agency. Kendall Fuller, Asante Samuel Jr., Rasul Douglas and James Bradberry are all top-end cornerbacks who would thrive in this system. Detroit could also still bring back either Emmanuel Moseley or Cameron Sutton, who are both still without a team.