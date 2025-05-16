The Detroit Lions saw a fantastic 2024 season end prematurely as they faltered against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round. Now, they look to make another run and finally make it to the Super Bowl. Here are the best trade targets the Detroit Lions could make to enhance their roster and make a deep run.

The Lions suffered numerous injuries last season, eventually destroying their chances of making a deep playoff run. Significantly, their roster was amazing last season, helping the Lions establish themselves as a top contender. But the ailments chipped away at their chances, and it eventually cost them.

But the new season is almost here, and the Lions' schedule is out. There is optimism in the air, and the Lions can definitely make a run. However, the Lions' roster may need some tinkering to get to the Super Bowl. Here are the three trade targets the Lions should pursue if they wish to make a big playoff run.

L'Jarius Sneed is a top target

L'Jarius Sneed is an elite cornerback who is coming off an injury-plagued season. Remember, Sneed made pivotal plays to help the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 while also limiting Brandon Aiyuk to three catches for 49 yards, while limiting his explosiveness.

Detroit currently has D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold patrolling their secondary, and it is currently a major weakness. Unfortunately, this secondary allowed six catches on eight targets for 98 yards to Dyami Brown in the NFC Divisional Round. They also let Jayden Daniels pass for 299 yards.

The Lions could not stop the Commanders at all in the Divisional Round. Therefore, upgrading at cornerback is a major need.

While the Lions drafted a safety in the 2025 NFL Draft, they neglected the cornerback position. Someone like Sneed would be a great asset, especially if the Tennessee Titans are looking to further their rebuild and decide to trade him away. Additionally, the Lions would not need to give up much for him as a midround pick would likely suffice for them to obtain the star cornerback.

Grover Stewart would disrupt

Grover Stewart had a solid 2024 campaign, finishing with 74 total tackles and 3.5 sacks across 17 games along with three pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Yes, the Lions already have a strong defensive line and enhanced the position during the draft, taking Tyleik Williams with the 28th pick. However, Williams is still recovering from a torn ACL, and there is no guarantee he will be effective in his first season.

Stewart would be a fantastic addition and play alongside Aiden Hutchinson. Remember, the Lions sustained numerous injuries to their defense last season, exposing their lack of depth. A player like Stewart would be a great addition, especially for potential midround value.

The Lions could plug him anywhere along the defensive line and watch him wreak havoc. If Detroit suffers the same injuries they endured last season, then fortifying the defense would be the best solution to counteracting the worst possible scenario.

Chase Young would be a perfect complement

Years ago, when the Washington Commanders drafted Chase Young with the top pick, they envisioned him wreaking havoc for them for years. Instead, he floundered after a great rookie season, and they traded him to the San Francisco 49ers.

Then, the New Orleans Saints signed Young to play for them in 2024, and he put up modest results. They were so happy with him that the Saints re-signed Young to an extension, shocking the NFL world.

But many believe the Saints will be one of the worst, if not the worst, teams in the NFL this season. This means that they might look to offload veteran players who will not be the ideal fit for their rebuild.

Remember, Young thrived in Super Bowl 58 for the Niners, recording one solo tackle and one sack while pressuring Patrick Mahomes for most of the game. Despite not being the most consistent pass rusher, he can still be very dangerous. Imagine pairing him up with Hutchinson?

The Lions would be inclined to chase after another established pass rusher who can chase a quarterback down. They will need it when they face divisional rivals like the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love or NFC foes such as the Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys.

Plus, they will also have a rematch with the Commanders this season. Nabbing Young in a deal in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick would likely put them over the edge and give them the piece they need to make that run to the Super Bowl.