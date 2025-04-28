The Detroit Lions entered the 2025 NFL Draft riding the high of back-to-back playoff appearances. Of course, they also had clear priorities to address if they wanted to maintain their momentum. Sure, the Lions have built one of the league’s most physical rosters under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. However, holes remained that needed urgent attention. This was especially true along the defensive line, offensive interior, and in the secondary. Detroit’s draft strategy ultimately focused on shoring up these areas. That said, their aggressive moves and a few surprising selections raised eyebrows. Did they do enough to stay in the NFC’s elite tier?

Lions' 2025 NFL Draft Needs

The Lions’ biggest draft needs were crystal clear heading into the weekend. With vetran pass rusher Marcus Davenport projected to start opposite Aidan Hutchinson, finding another edge threat was paramount. Detroit also needed a future starter at right guard to bolster their signature smashmouth identity. Beyond that, there were depth concerns at key spots. This was particularly true at safety, the defensive interior, and wide receiver. The Lions didn’t necessarily have to find immediate superstars. However, they needed contributors who could either compete right away or develop into core pieces by 2026.

Here we'll try to hand out grades for every pick that the Detroit Lions made in the recent 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 28: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Grade: B

Detroit’s defensive line depth was ravaged last season. This was especially true when injuries exposed how thin the unit was beyond Hutchinson and Alim McNeill. Tyleik Williams brings serious power and pocket-pushing ability from the interior. These are traits the Lions have lacked. His quickness at his size (around 320 pounds) makes him a disruptive presence on passing downs. However, with glaring needs at edge rusher and wide receiver, bypassing those positions in favor of an interior defender might be a gamble. Still, the Lions are betting that strengthening the trenches will allow the defense to control games the way Campbell envisions.

Round 2, No. 57: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia

Grade: A-

Detroit’s front office has consistently nailed offensive line picks. Bruising, high-IQ guard Tate Ratledge could be the latest success story. He projects as a plug-and-play starter at right guard. He’s tough, technically sound, and fits the Lions’ nasty, finish-the-play mentality. Assuming he'll stay healthy, Ratledge can not only start in Week 1 but could become a long-term pillar next to Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow.

Round 3, No. 70: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

Grade: C+

This was the Lions’ biggest head-scratcher. Trading two 2026 Day 2 picks to move up for TeSlaa was a hefty price. Remember that this guys is an older prospect without elite speed or separation ability. On the flip side, he is a big, competitive target who can win contested catches. Still, Detroit needed more dynamic traits at receiver. Perhaps the Lions envision him as a red-zone and possession weapon to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Even then, this felt like a significant reach that might not yield immediate dividends.

Round 5, No. 171: Miles Frazier, G, LSU

Grade: B

Doubling down on the offensive line wasn’t a bad idea. Miles Frazier brings size, versatility, and developmental upside. Yes, he’ll likely sit behind Ratledge and veteran Graham Glasgow in 2025. That said, he could become a starter by 2026. He’s a worthwhile project pick at this stage of the draft.

Round 6, No. 196: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State

Grade: B+

Finally, Detroit took a swing at their pass-rush need. Ahmed Hassanein is raw, but the tools are there. He’s an explosive, relentless rusher who fits the Lions’ culture of competitiveness and grit. Expect him to carve out a role on special teams initially while refining his pass-rush repertoire behind Hutchinson and Davenport.

Round 7, No. 230: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia

Grade: B

Dan Jackson brings much-needed athleticism and toughness to Detroit’s safety group. He’s a smart, disciplined defender who can contribute immediately on special teams. Sure, he might not project as a future starting safety. However, his energy and leadership will be assets in the locker room and in sub-packages.

Round 7, No. 244: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia

Grade: B-

The Lions’ thin receiving corps needed bodies. Enter Dominic Lovett, who offers a different skill set from TeSlaa. He’s quicker, shiftier, and can operate out of the slot. Yes, he is undersized and inconsistent. Still, Lovett gives the Lions a low-risk, potentially high-reward option to compete for snaps and add another layer of depth.

Final Lions Draft Grade: B-

The Lions added toughness and depth in the trenches, stayed true to their identity, and filled critical needs. However, their aggressive trade-up for TeSlaa—who doesn’t have clear starter upside—drags the overall grade down slightly. Detroit continues to draft players who fit their culture, and if Williams and Ratledge turn into year-one contributors, this class will age well. The margin for error is slimmer when a team is trying to maintain contender status, but the Lions held their ground and bet on physicality carrying the day.