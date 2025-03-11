The New Orleans Saints joined the big spenders party on Monday for NFL free agency week. But their Chase Young deal emerged as a stunner.

Young and the Saints agreed to a shocking three-year deal worth $51 million, with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport conforming the move. But there's more to this deal as Rapoport adds.

“It's a three-year, $51 million deal with a chance to get to $57 million, source says. And back at the table at 28,” Rapoport shared.

Young could earn a major bonus through New Orleans per these words. That means he could draw close to $60 million. Young's deal received further context from ESPN Saints reporter Katherine Terrell.

“Chase Young was going to count at least $9 million against the salary cap if his contract voided on Wednesday. The Saints avoid the dead money with this signing,” Terrell shared on X.

Young not long ago looked like an underachieving defender. Plus rose as a midseason trade contender for the second time in his career. The Detroit Lions looked like a possible fit for Young before the trade deadline passed. Young even surfaced as a possible new Philadelphia Eagles addition after their Super Bowl LIX win. But he's now wealthier than ever thanks to the Saints.

Saints' Chase Young move is stunning reward

Young has shown flashes of his past potential from his epic rookie season. But he's delivered too many hot-and-cold moments. All the more reason many across the NFL will believe the Saints overpaid for Young.

Although he's coming off one of his best campaigns since his 2020 season while with the Washington Commanders. Young grabbed 31 total tackles, 21 solo stops, forced his first fumble since the 2021 season, and delivered 5.5 sacks. The latter stat represents his second-highest total of his NFL career.

But he also showed he can stuff opponents behind the line of scrimmage more than five times. Young snatched eight tackles for a loss — his best mark since his Pro Bowl rookie year.

This move speaks to the new Saints regime believing Young will become a big part of their edge rush future. Especially as longtime veteran Cam Jordan continues to age.