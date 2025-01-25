The Detroit Lions just filled one of two major vacancies on their coaching staff, and they did so by gazing just a little further down the sidelines. After considering multiple defensive coordinator candidates, the team is promoting linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to the position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Replacing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn is obviously a demanding task, but head coach Dan Campbell remains the Lions' lifeblood. His strong leadership style will optimally continue to guide the previously moribund franchise to prosperity. Hence, it makes sense that he would feel comfortable staying in-house for at least one of the coordinator roles.

Campbell knows Sheppard well, coaching him in an interim capacity on the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and watching him rise the ranks in Detroit over the last few years. Chemistry is an essential component of many successful coaching staffs, and these two men are banking on their mutual trust to forge a memorable union in this new chapter of their working relationship.

Will Kelvin Sheppard thrive as Lions DC?

Sheppard has worked hard to climb the ladder and secure this big career opportunity. He won a national championship with LSU in 2007 and spent eight years in the NFL. Following his playing days, which concluded with the Lions, the former linebacker returned to his Alma mater to serve as the director of player development. He honed his skills and reunited with Campbell in 2021 after being hired as Detroit's outside linebackers coach.

It was not long before Sheppard took over the whole LB group. The 37-year-old has built up his credibility and established a strong rapport with the locker room. His promotion should mark a seamless transition for the defense. But filling Glenn's shoes from a results standpoint will not be easy.

The newly named New York Jets head coach arrived with Campbell and helped infuse new life into the franchise. The Lions' defense transformed under his helm, going from allowing the most points in the 2020-21 campaign to surrendering the seventh-fewest last season. Kelvin Sheppard looks to expand on what Glenn started while maintaining a palpable intensity and adding his own style to play-calling duties.

Detroit clearly believes in him. Now, he will try to quickly reward that faith. Assuming Sheppard continues to grow as a coach, and the Lions experience considerably better luck next season, the defense could realistically improve. Hopefully, such a thought is encouraging enough to ease some of the heartbreak Lions fans are still feeling after last Saturday's playoff loss.