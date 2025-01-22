Aaron Glenn, one of the most sought-after head coaching candidates this cycle, has been hired by the New York Jets. Glenn spoke with many teams, but ultimately believed the Jets were the best fit for him.

Jets' senior reporter Eric Allen included input from Glenn on joining the organization.

“This place is special for me,” Glenn said. “From the time I was drafted and practiced on Long Island, to the time I came back as a scout in New Jersey, this organization has always felt like home. I'm thankful to Mr. Johnson for this opportunity. To our players, prepare to be coached with everything we have. That is our responsibility. I ask that we share the same vision and that's working towards winning a championship. To our fans, simply put, expect a winning team that you will be proud of.”

The Jets, coming off a 5-12 2024 campaign that fell short of expectations, are hoping Glenn can deliver a quick turnaround to the franchise that has not had much luck in recent years.

What do top Jets/Lions figures think of Aaron Glenn?

The addition of Glenn to the Jets is a move that the franchise believes will pay dividends for years to come. Chairman Robert Wood Johnson is confident that Glenn can get things turned around.

“I'm excited to welcome Aaron Glenn home as the head coach of the New York Jets,” said Johnson. “Aaron earned this opportunity through almost three decades of NFL experience – ten with us as a player and a scout. He brings tremendous leadership skills and the vision this organization needs to be successful. I am thrilled to see him lead this team.”

Additionally, Lions head coach Dan Campbell had many positive things to say about Glenn and how valuable he will be for the Jets.

“Aaron Glenn is as good a coach as you're going to find, he's an even better human being,” said Campbell. He added: “I mean this guy is as good as they come, and he can do it all. He understands how to manage a game, he understands offense, defense, special teams, he knows how to communicate, he understands discipline of players and he's motivating, he's inspiring. Anyway, I don't want to lose him, but I also root for the guy because I just think he's a hell of a coach.”

The Jets are looking to compete in the coming years and Glenn has similar goals for the team under his guidance.