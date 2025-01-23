The Detroit Lions offseason has officially begun, showed appreciation for their offensive and defensive coordinator in the wake of their departures from the organization. Ben Johnson was hired to be the next head coach of the Chicago Bears earlier this week, while Aaron Glenn was hired by the New York Jets on Wednesday.

The Lions have sent both coaches off with a bittersweet sentiment, via ESPN's Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Together, Johnson and Glenn played a major role in the Lions' NFC ascent over the last two seasons. Their leadership alongside head coach Dan Campbell reshaped the culture of the franchise that previously struggled for consistency in previous years.

How will Lions move forward without two key coaches?

Campbell has a tall task at hand, but to his credit, his job as the Lions head coach and leader has been outstanding across four seasons. So he understands that finding suitable replacements in his coaching staff won't happen overnight.

“I think we've got guys on staff that I think are more than qualified and would be outstanding in those roles [offensive and defensive coordinator], but that does not mean I'm not looking outside either,” Campbell said, via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. “I want what I believe is going to be as close to what we have been as possible. We don't lose what we're about and our identity. … We're going to stay true to who we are. If you're somebody who doesn't feel comfortable with that, this isn't the job for you.

“I'm not going to be in a hurry. I'm not in a mad dash. I want to do what's right by our team, and what I believe is going to, those guys are going to be able to stand in front of that room and command respect and get everybody going in the same direction. And will ultimately deliver the same message I'm delivering.”