Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams quickly became a fan favorite after being drafted by the Lions in 2022. The former Alabama star was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and after showing a ton of potential during his first two seasons, he finally had a big breakout year last year. Williams racked up over 1,000 receiving yards despite missing two games. It was a great season, but there are now a lot of trade rumors surrounding Williams.

The trade rumors got louder on Monday night as Jameson Williams made some interesting moves on social media. He unfollowed the Lions' Instagram account, and he also posted a couple of cryptic messages to his Instagram story.

“Loyalty b4 any n everything,” he posted. “STAY SUCKA FREE.”

There were already some rumors going around, but Monday's events certainly make it seem like something is up with Williams and the Lions.

Williams is one of the most explosive players in the NFL as the Lions designed a lot of plays to get the ball in his hands in any way possible and let him do the rest. Once Williams gets into open space, it's over for the defense as he is one of the fastest players in the NFL.

When all was said and done last season, Williams finished the year with 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. He had less than 400 yards receiving and three touchdowns combined during his first two seasons. Williams showed that he can be one of the best receivers in the league, and he also still has a lot of room to grow.

Things are going well for Williams in Detroit, but you have to wonder if he will be back next year after his recent social media activity. The posts could be about something else going on in his life, but the fact that Williams also unfollowed the Lions on Instagram around the same time is certainly reason for skepticism.

No matter where Jameson Williams ends up next season, the sky is the limit for him. Lions fans have always loved Williams, and they are hoping that this social media drama doesn't mean that the end of his time in Detroit is near.