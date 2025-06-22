Jared Goff will face some changes on the field this season with a new offensive coordinator calling plays following the departure of former Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson. And the veteran quarterback is preparing for a major change at home, as he and his wife Christen Harper Goff will welcome a new member of the family.

Harper Goff shared images of the happy couple on social media as the pair is expecting their first child together, a baby daughter. “Just waiting for our girl,” Harper Goff wrote on Instagram.

The two began dating in 2019 and got engaged in June 2022. Goff and Harper were married on June 22, 2024 in a private ceremony in California. While Harper Goff’s post offered the public a glimpse into her pregnancy, the couple had already previously announced that a child was on the way. The Goffs first shared the good news while attending the 2025 NFL Honors ceremony in February.

Lions QB Jared Goff and wife Christen Harper are expecting a baby girl

Harper Goff’s Instagram post was met with heartfelt messages. Followers weighed in with well wishes, including sunday__gathering, who wrote, “These photos are incredible!!! So beautiful.” michelle_lawrence29 commented, “You guys will be the best parents, can’t wait to meet baby girl.” And 313gridiron added, “Y’all are going to make such a beautiful family!!”

Harper Goff is no stranger to photoshoots as she’s a model and actress, known for her work as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Harper Goff has posed for the publication multiple times after winning SI’s Swim Search in 2021.

Harper Goff was actually in the middle of an SI Swimsuit photoshoot when Goff got his first win with the Lions in 2021, sharing her reaction to the victory while on location.

Since the couple got engaged prior to the 2022 season, the Lions’ fortunes changed dramatically. The team jumped from 3-13-1 to a 9-8 record that year and then improved to 12-5 in 2023. After they were married ahead of the 2024 campaign, the Lions went on to have the best season in franchise history, finishing 15-2.

Detroit has made the playoffs each of the last two years. However, after reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2023, Detroit lost in the Divisional Round last year.

In addition to a new OC, Goff will work with a new center in 2025 after All-Pro Frank Ragnow announced his retirement. However, the Lions may not have to look far for a replacement as Harper Goff has some experience snapping the ball to her Pro Bowl husband.