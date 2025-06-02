With the Detroit Lions ready to tackle a grueling schedule for the 2025 season, the team will be without offensive line staple Frank Ragnow as he will be retiring, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While new wrinkles had been teased for the Lions offense, it won't feature Ragnow as he announced via his Instagram account.

Sources: #Lions All-Pro and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, one of the game’s best, has informed the team he plans to retire. A stellar career comes to a close. pic.twitter.com/8ByDj2nqe0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Ragnow wrote on social media. “I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good, but I’m not, and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future. I have given this team everything I have, and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t.”

Article Continues Below

“I have to listen to my body, and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Ragnow continued. “The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process, and I can’t emphasize this enough, how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all.”