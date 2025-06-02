With the Detroit Lions ready to tackle a grueling schedule for the 2025 season, the team will be without offensive line staple Frank Ragnow as he will be retiring, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While new wrinkles had been teased for the Lions offense, it won't feature Ragnow as he announced via his Instagram account.

“These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Ragnow wrote on social media. “I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good, but I’m not, and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future. I have given this team everything I  have, and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t.”

Article Continues Below
More Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond with CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and a silhouette of an American football player with a big question mark emoji inside. There is also a logo for the Detroit Lions.
3 Detroit Lions hidden gems on 2025 roster you need to knowBen Strauss ·
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches practice during rookie mini camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, May 9, 2025.
Dan Campbell sends defiant message to worry warts about 2025 concernsBen Strauss ·
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) practices during OTA at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, May 30, 2025.
Jared Goff teases new ‘wrinkles’ to Lions offenseZachary Weinberger ·
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches practices during OTA at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park
Lions’ Dan Campbell embracing difficult 2025 scheduleAlex House ·
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) is announced before the start of the game against the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Why Lions’ Penei Sewell isn’t the best tackle in the NFL per PFFZachary Weinberger ·
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrates in front of the fans after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Ford Field.
Lions’ Dan Campbell expecting ‘huge season’ from Jameson WilliamsJaren Kawada ·

“I have to listen to my body, and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Ragnow continued. “The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process, and I can’t emphasize this enough, how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all.”

 