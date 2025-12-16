They say revenge is a dish best served cold, and on a freezing Monday night at Acrisure Stadium, Jonnu Smith served it up on a platter for the Miami Dolphins.
In a Week 15 clash filled with playoff implications, the Pittsburgh Steelers tight end reminded his former team exactly what they gave up this offseason. With the Steelers looking to put the game away in the second half, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith dialed up a little trickery that caught the Dolphins napping.
Jonnu Smith gets the handoff for TD 😤pic.twitter.com/ZmnfAf7kk1
Taking a handoff out of the backfield, Smith found a crease and rumbled 14 yards to the end zone, extending Pittsburgh’s lead and sending the home crowd into a frenzy. This was Smith’s first rushing touchdown since the 2020 season, showcasing the versatility that made him such an intriguing piece in the blockbuster trade that sent him and Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick last June.
“NUUUUUUU!” the Steelers' social media account posted immediately, echoing the chants from the faithful in the stands.
While Smith hasn't had the flashiest statistical season in 2025, moments like this validate the front office's decision. He finished the night as a key contributor in the Steelers' dominant 28-15 victory, a win that keeps them firmly in the hunt for the AFC North title.
For Miami, it was a double dose of pain, watching their former tight end celebrate in the end zone while their own playoff hopes took a massive hit. The Dolphins, 6-8, are now on the brink of elimination, while the Steelers, 8-6, are peaking at just the right time.
Jonnu Smith may not hold a grudge, but his play on the field certainly spoke volumes. Message received, Miami.