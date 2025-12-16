The Las Vegas Raiders have reached another low point in their 2025 season, and Stephen A. Smith believes only Tom Brady can stabilize the franchise. On ESPN’s First Take, Smith challenged the organization to expand Brady’s influence beyond his current ownership role, arguing that the Raiders need his leadership and vision to address their ongoing instability.

The comments followed a humiliating 31-0 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that dropped the Raiders to 2-12. The shutout underscored the broader problems of the Raiders 2025 season, as the offense managed only 75 total yards. Head coach Pete Carroll watched quarterback Kenny Pickett struggle while filling in for the injured Geno Smith, exposing ongoing roster depth and leadership concerns.

Smith’s argument focused on the belief that the Raiders leadership issues have reached a breaking point. He suggested the organization has exhausted conventional fixes and must now look toward Brady, who already owns a minority stake in the franchise. While acknowledging the complexity of the situation, Smith insisted the team has no choice but to try.

Awful Announcing shared the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting Smith’s explanation of why the Raiders should still approach Brady despite the financial reality tied to his broadcasting career.

“Not that you can, because he's not going to leave the job that he's got at Fox paying him over $37 million to run the damn Raiders. He ain't stupid at all. But ask him anyways.”

The statement captured the core dilemma. Brady is in the second year of a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports, earning more than $37 million annually. Leaving that position to run football operations would be an unprecedented move, even for someone as competitive as Brady. Smith admitted the odds were slim, yet argued the Raiders cannot afford inaction.

As bleak as the Raiders 2025 season looks, the pressure continues to mount on the organization to find direction. With the division offering little margin for error, the Raiders must establish leadership and identity. Smith’s call sounds extreme, but it reflects a franchise searching for credibility.