The playoffs are now out of reach for the Miami Dolphins after absorbing a critical loss versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, 28-15, at Acrisure Stadium on Monday.

The Dolphins tried to rally in the fourth quarter after digging themselves a huge hole. But the Steelers refused to budge, as they improved to 8-6 and solidified their spot at the top of the AFC North.

Miami, on the other hand, saw its four-game winning streak get snapped and fell to 6-8. The team will miss the playoffs for the third straight season.

Fans were inconsolable after the Dolphins' defeat.

“Please, Santa, all I want for Christmas is a new QB1 and head coach,” said @alexist_20.

“I would rather watch Dan Marino come out of retirement next season than watch Tua (Tagovailoa) take another snap,” added @csidefx.

“I just smashed my TV in front of my house party of 30 guests. I’ve been a loyal fan for over 25 years. This is the most humiliating loss I have ever seen, and I am in shambles,” shared @Hamilton_DPOY.

“I just Tua’d myself. Heavily concussed at the moment,” posted @DonJuanII6.

“I just turned 34 the other day. I've never seen this franchise accomplish ANYTHING except for one single division championship. This current franchise is a disgrace to its history and an embarrassment for all of us who have supported it for our entire lives,” wrote @AustinHeff.

The Dolphins faced a big lead, 21-3, heading into the fourth quarter. While they showed signs of life, they ultimately fell short.

Tagovailoa went 22-of-28 for 254 yards and two touchdowns, both coming when the game was practically decided.

With their exit, coach Mike McDaniel's future has become even more uncertain.