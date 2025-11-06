The Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will make history on Sunday morning when they meet at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, marking the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Germany's capital. With kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET, this international showcase features two teams heading in opposite directions as the Colts (7-2) look to bounce back from a shocking Week 9 loss while the Falcons (3-5) desperately need to end their three-game skid.

The Colts entered Week 9 as one of the NFL's biggest surprises, tied for the most wins and leading several offensive categories. However, their 27-20 loss to Pittsburgh exposed some vulnerabilities, particularly in their running game and pass protection. The Falcons, meanwhile, continue to struggle with consistency despite flashes of brilliance, most notably their upset victory over Buffalo earlier this season.​

This cross-conference matchup presents intriguing storylines on both sides of the ball, from the Colts' newly acquired cornerback Sauce Gardner potentially making his debut to the Falcons' ongoing red zone struggles. With both teams dealing with key injuries and the unique atmosphere of playing on foreign soil, expect the unexpected in Berlin.​

Jonathan Taylor Will Rush for Over 150 Yards and 3 Touchdowns

The Indianapolis Colts running back is primed for a monster performance against Atlanta's vulnerable run defense. Taylor enters Week 10 having rushed for 895 yards and 12 touchdowns through nine games, putting him on pace for 1,806 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns for the season. His recent struggles against Pittsburgh, where he managed just 45 rushing yards, were more of an outlier than a trend for a back who has been historically dominant.​

The matchup heavily favors Taylor against a Falcons defense that ranks 15th in rushing defense, allowing 120.6 yards per game on the ground. More concerning for Atlanta is their propensity to give up explosive plays to running backs, as Indianapolis faces a unit that has allowed the seventh-most rushing yards and third-most explosive runs to opposing backs. The Colts' success has been built on Taylor's explosive runs and the play-action schemes that follow, ranking first in the NFL in play-action pass attempts.​

With the Falcons coming off a game where they allowed significant rushing production and dealing with injuries to key defenders, Taylor should find running lanes aplenty in Berlin. His career-best performance of 253 yards came in a similar spot where the Colts needed a statement victory. Expect offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to lean heavily on Taylor early and often, especially if the Colts can establish an early lead and control the game's tempo.​

Michael Penix Jr. Will Throw for 300+ Yards and 4 Touchdowns in a Shootout Victory

Despite the Falcons' recent struggles, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has shown flashes of brilliance that suggest a breakout performance is coming. The former Washington standout has completed 204 of 293 passes for 2,404 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, displaying impressive arm talent and mobility. His connection with wide receiver Drake London has been particularly potent, as London has recorded 47 receptions for 587 yards and 5 touchdowns when playing with Penix.​

Another gorgeous trust-throw and catch to Drake London from Michael Penix, Jr. TD No. 2 for both. Great placement, excellent turn through the catch and dead legs to drag inside the boundary. pic.twitter.com/LTb3YObgra — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) November 3, 2025

The Colts defense, while improved, still ranks 26th in passing defense, allowing 229.4 yards per game through the air. More importantly, Indianapolis has struggled with explosive plays in the secondary, allowing 28 completions of 20+ yards and a 115.3 passer rating on deep passes. This vulnerability should provide opportunities for Atlanta's talented receiving corps, particularly with London coming off a season-high 118-yard, three-touchdown performance against New England.​

The international setting and unique early kickoff time could favor the more experienced Penix, who has thrived in big moments throughout his college career. With the Falcons' season hanging in the balance and desperate for a signature victory, expect offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to unleash an aggressive passing attack that takes advantage of Indianapolis's secondary weaknesses. If Atlanta can establish an early rhythm through the air, Penix has the talent to put together a career-defining performance on the global stage.

The Game Will Go to Overtime with the Falcons Winning 31-28

This international showcase has all the ingredients for a classic overtime thriller that will captivate the Berlin crowd and television audiences worldwide. Both teams enter with significant motivation – the Colts looking to prove their Week 9 loss was an aberration, while the Falcons fight for their playoff lives at 3-5. The unique circumstances of playing in Berlin, combined with the early kickoff time and international audience, should create an electric atmosphere that elevates both teams' performances.​

The statistical trends suggest a high-scoring affair is likely. The Falcons rank seventh in total offense, averaging 364.3 yards per game, while the Colts have been one of the league's most productive units when healthy. Both teams have shown the ability to move the ball effectively between the 20-yard lines, though each has struggled at times in the red zone. This dynamic often leads to extended drives and higher-scoring games as teams rack up yardage but settle for field goals in crucial situations.​

The overtime victory prediction for Atlanta stems from their desperation and the likelihood that their offensive weapons will finally click in a must-win situation. Penix's mobility and big-play ability, combined with the receiving talents of London and tight end Kyle Pitts, should provide enough firepower to edge out Indianapolis in the extra period. The Falcons have shown they can compete with elite teams, as evidenced by their victory over Buffalo, and the international stage provides the perfect backdrop for them to deliver their most complete performance of the season and salvage their playoff hopes.​