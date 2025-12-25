The Green Bay Packers are preparing for a high-powered Saturday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but much of the focus this week has centered on quarterback Jordan Love’s availability.

Love remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol following a hard hit in last week’s 22-16 loss to the Chicago Bears, which means he is not allowed to speak publicly. In his absence, teammates have helped fill in the picture of where things stand.

Wide receiver Christian Watson offered the clearest update after Wednesday’s practice, sharing optimism about Love’s progress while also acknowledging the uncertainty that comes with the league’s strict return-to-play rules.

“He’s looked really good,” Watson said via The Athletic. “From everything that I’ve talked to him about, he feels like he’s in a good spot. Obviously, he’s gotta clear everything. I think he’s just approaching it like a normal week in terms of how he’s going about everything, and then, obviously, he’ll just let the medical staff take care of the rest..He’s looked like J-Love out there, so, obviously, if he does get the opportunity to play on Saturday, I know he’ll be ready to go.”

Love suffered the injury in the second quarter against Chicago after a helmet-to-helmet collision with Bears defensive end Austin Booker. Although he was able to leave the field under his own power, he did not return and was later placed in concussion protocol, immediately casting doubt on his Week 17 status.

Article Continues Below

Encouragingly for Green Bay, Love was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. During the portion open to reporters, he reportedly appeared to take his normal workload, and completing passes. These observations, combined with Watson’s comments, suggest Love is progressing as expected.

Still, nothing is guaranteed. NFL concussion protocol prohibits media access to players until they are fully cleared, and head coach Matt LaFleur has admitted even he doesn’t have every step of the process memorized. Love must pass a series of evaluations before being allowed back on the field.

For the Packers, who are chasing a playoff berth, the coming days will be very critical. If Love continues trending upward and earns medical clearance, Green Bay could enter Saturday night with renewed confidence.

If not, the team will need to adjust quickly — but either way, the situation underscores how much hinges on Love’s health as the postseason push intensifies.