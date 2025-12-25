The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game losing skid, and while their chances to make the NFL playoffs remain favorable, they have some issues to address if they are to make a deep postseason run.

Among which concerns their offense that hasn't been up to par of late, especially in one particular area.

Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich touched on that subject while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“It hasn’t been good enough. Flat out. We’ve been bad,” Stenavich said of Green Bay's offense in the red zone, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Over the last two games, the Packers have gone just 1-for-9 on touchdown conversions when inside the opponents' 20-yard line. In Week 15's 34-26 road loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, the Packers scored just one touchdown in four trips to the red zone.

For what it's worth, they were 6-for-13 on third downs and 1-for-3 on fourth downs in that contest. In the following game, versus the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Green Bay missed out on all five of its chances to score a touchdown in the red zone.

Granted that the Packers lost quarterback Jordan Love to injury in the first half of the Bears game, the Packers still could have done better offensively.

The Packers can turn things around in that area this coming Saturday, when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. However, that could be easier said than done, as the Ravens are sixth-best in the league so far in the 2025 season with a 50.88 percent success rate against touchdown scoring in the red zone.