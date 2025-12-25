The San Francisco 49ers clinched a playoff berth in Week 16 before even taking the field against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. Then the 49ers put on a show with a dominant 48-27 win over Indy.

Brock Purdy was electric on Monday Night Football, tossing five touchdown passes. And Kendrick Bourne went over 500 receiving yards on the year, unlocking a $500,000 bonus. However Mac Jones was under center for the bulk of Bourne’s yardage this season. Jones filled in for Purdy earlier this year, leading the 49ers to a 5-3 record while the starter was sidelined with turf toe.

So will Jones get a taste of Bourne’s big pay day? “No, Mac’s not getting anything,” Bourne joked, per CBS Sports' Matt Lively. “He should, he should,” Bourne ultimately admitted. “I might get him something. He asked me for some Cartier glasses. So, I might not give him no money but I’ve gotta give him a gift.”

Kendrick Bourne reunites with 49ers in bounce-back season

Article Continues Below

Bourne reunited with the 49ers on a one-year deal prior to the 2025 season. He began his career with San Francisco in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. Bourne then signed with the Patriots in 2021 and spent four years in New England. However, he was released during training camp, allowing San Francisco to scoop him up.

With Brandon Aiyuk out indefinitely and Ricky Pearsall missing seven of 15 games so far this season, the 49ers have asked Bourne to step up. And the ninth-year veteran has answered the call. Bourn functioned as San Francisco’s top receiver in Weeks 5 and 6. Jones peppered him with targets, piling 20 looks on Bourne over those two games. And the wideout responded, recording 15 receptions for 284 yards.

After producing a 3/27/0 line on Monday night, Bourn is up to 36 catches for 526 yards on the season. And 448 of those yards came with Jones throwing him the ball.

San Francisco improved to 11-4 with Week 16's win over the Colts. The team trails the Seattle Seahawks by a game in the NFC West. However, the 49ers control their own destiny. If they win out, they’ll take the division crown as well as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.