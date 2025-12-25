The Seattle Seahawks approached Christmas Eve the same way they have handled the entire 2025 season, with focus, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to preparation. That mindset was evident when offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak addressed reporters at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, offering a snapshot of how Seattle continues to operate during its push for the NFC’s top seed.

As Seattle continues its push toward the NFC’s top seed, there has been little room for complacency inside the building. The reality became clear when Kubiak was asked about his plans for Christmas night. With the calendar turning to December 24, his response underscored the organization’s broader philosophy, as preparation rather than celebration remained the priority.

Seattle has thrived this season behind elite efficiency and consistent weekly discipline. Entering the final stretch at 12-3, the Seahawks rank second in the NFL in scoring. Much of that production stems from an offense that operates with precision, particularly inside the red zone. Despite the distractions that typically accompany the holidays, preparation has remained unchanged.

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar shared the exchange on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting that the offensive coordinator remained focused on the smallest details while much of the league slowed down. Dugar explained that the moment captured both Kubiak’s personality and the team’s mindset as the season enters its final two games.

“Red zone. Merry Christmas.”

The brief response reinforced why Kubiak continues to gain recognition around the league as a rising head coaching candidate. His wide-zone system has elevated quarterback Sam Darnold into legitimate MVP consideration, with red zone efficiency serving as a cornerstone of the offense. Through play-action, spacing, and precise timing, Seattle consistently keeps defenses off balance.

Seattle’s approach during NFL Christmas media availability sent a clear message throughout the locker room. The Seahawks remain focused on finishing strong rather than looking ahead. As the postseason nears, their consistency—from practice habits to game planning—underscores why Seattle stands among the NFL’s most dangerous contenders.