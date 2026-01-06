The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season did not go the way fans initially expected it to, especially after their strong start. As a result, co-owners Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Kasey Foyt and Kalen Jackson felt it was necessary to issue a letter to the fan base after their first season in charge.

The message comes after Irsay-Gordon announced the team would be retaining general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen in 2026, a decision that fans had split opinions on. Irsay-Gordon, Foyt and Jackson acknowledged the frustration while justifying their decision and promised changes are in store just around the corner.

“Like you, we're without a doubt frustrated with the final results of the season,” the letter read. “Until we win consistently, claim the division, and reach the playoffs, we're not meeting the high standard we all expect out of our team. At the same time, there were many moments in 2025 that led us to believe we can achieve sustained success. That's why we're confident about the blueprint Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen created last year, and why we're confident they can build on the progress we saw early this past season.

“Last offseason, our dad [Jim Irsay] challenged our entire organization to fix the issues preventing us from reaching the playoffs. Chris and his team responded by taking a different approach to building the roster… The philosophy paid dividends, but our fast start to the season makes missing the playoffs sting even more. It also gave us a look at what's possible when we have the right components in place. Replicating that success — and extending it throughout the season and into the playoffs — will be our goal.”

The Colts sat atop the league with an 8-2 record entering their Week 11 bye before losing out the remainder of the year to miss the playoffs. Quarterback Daniel Jones' Achilles injury killed the season, but fans who were already frustrated with Ballard and Steichen got louder during the seven-game skid.

Colts claim “urgency to succeed” after 2025 disappointment

Although the statement pleaded with fans to exercise patience with Ballard and Steichen, it also noted that both will be under extreme pressure in 2026. The concluding message echoed a statement Irsay-Gordon made at the Colts' year-end presser, during which she said the front office has been “very clear” with Ballard and Steichen.

“We know many fans want change now, and we hear, respect and understand the frustration,” the letter continued. “But make no mistake — the urgency to succeed and win has never been higher, and we believe we can compete for the division and a playoff berth next season and into the future.”

The Colts' next order of business will be free agency, which opens in March. They will have limited assets to work with this offseason after going all-out to acquire star cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline.