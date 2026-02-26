The Indianapolis Colts are currently in the midst of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Colts had a roller coaster season in 2025, seeing quarterback Daniel Jones play at an MVP level for the first half of the year before going down with a devastating Achilles injury.

Jones was named the starter for the team prior to the season over former first-round pick Anthony Richardson, who has been a mixed bag thus far in his Colts tenure, and on Thursday, a major update was announced regarding the former Florida Gator's future in Indianapolis.

“NEWS: The Indianapolis Colts have given QB Anthony Richardson permission to seek a trade given his uncertain future in Indy, ESPN has learned,” reported Stephen Holder of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Richardson's combination of size, athleticism, and pure arm strength allowed him to become one of the top picks in the NFL Draft out of Florida in 2023, with many hoping that he could follow along a trajectory similar to that of Buffalo Bills MVP Josh Allen.

However, things haven't panned out that way thus far, with accuracy issues and injury concerns both manifesting in major ways so far during Richardson's career.

At this point, it's unclear when, if at all, Jones will be ready for the 2026 season, but clearly, the Colts don't envision Richardson being a part of their long term plans at the quarterback position.

It will be interesting to see how much interest Richardson draws from other organizations on the trade market.