The Indianapolis Colts are entering the 2026 offseason with a clear objective to retain quarterback Daniel Jones despite a devastating Achilles injury that cut his 2025 MVP-caliber campaign short. According to Tom Pelissero, the organization intends to initiate discussions on a multi-year extension, though the franchise tag remains a viable secondary option to ensure he stays in Indianapolis.

Jones, who led the team to a dominant 8-2 start before his health declined, is reportedly eager to remain with the franchise.

With approximately $35.6 million in current cap space and significantly more projected for 2027, the Colts possess the financial flexibility to secure Jones long-term, even as they face a lack of first-round draft picks due to the high-profile trade for Sauce Gardner.

However, the recovery timeline for a torn Achilles presents a significant hurdle for the upcoming season's start.

According to a report from ESPN, assuming the Colts sign Daniel Jones, they could still be in the market for a veteran option to start over Riley Leonard while Jones gradually returns to full health.

The report suggests that the team would be a strong fit for experienced signal-callers like Marcus Mariota or Joe Flacco to serve as a reliable bridge.

If a deal with Jones is not reached, the Colts would find themselves with the most substantial quarterback need in the league, though insiders believe both parties are committed to a partnership.

Article Continues Below

To further bolster their financial standing for these moves, the Colts are evaluating several cut candidates.

While the team collapsed from a 7-1 start to miss the 2025 playoffs, general manager Chris Ballard must now make difficult decisions regarding veterans to create depth.

Key players under the microscope include wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., whose future depends on his willingness to sign a long-term deal, and Ashton Dulin, whose release could facilitate a necessary receiving corps revamp.

Additionally, despite a monster 173-tackle season in 2024, linebacker Zaire Franklin is mentioned as a potential cap casualty as the front office prioritizes retaining foundational stars like Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson.

Could the next season be a better one for the Colts?