The NFL can be an interesting world, and the shocking trade possibility of Anthony Richardson to the Minnesota Vikings is part of it. And perhaps the Vikings are interested since they don’t want Kirk Cousins. But watch for a Vikings-Colts trade that makes Richardson the competition for JJ McCarthy, according to a post on X by Cameron Wolfe.

“One team to keep an eye on trading for Anthony Richardson: Minnesota Vikings. There is mutual interest. Combine is ideal time for these convos to happen.”

Neither Richardson nor McCarthy has shown much in their brief NFL careers. But both have missed big stretches of games with injuries.

Would the Vikings benefit from adding QB Anthony Richardson?

In 15 NFL starts, Richardson has totaled less than 2,400 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Not great.

As for McCarthy, he has made 10 starts in the league. His totals are similar with 1,632 yards passing to go along with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

If you’re a Vikings fan, it would seem hard to get excited about this duo making up the vast majority of the quarterback room.

The writing appeared to be on the wall for Richardson recently, according to ESPN.

“That's where it's becoming increasingly likely that 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson Sr. will wind up elsewhere,” Stephen Holder wrote. “Richardson lost a preseason position battle with (Daniel) Jones entering 2025, and the Colts are openly stating their commitment to Jones for 2026. The Colts have also warmed to the idea that 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard can ascend to their No. 2 quarterback spot given his practice performance and his play in the season finale.”

So with no place left for Richardson, the Vikings might be a welcome landing spot for him. McCarthy would be a reasonable target for him to compete with, given McCarthy’s shortcomings with accuracy (57.6%) are similar to those of Richardson (50.6%).

Whether the Vikings and Colts can make it work remains to be seen. But this rumor has traction for a reason.