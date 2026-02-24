When free agency starts in the NFL, one of the most interesting names on the market will be Alec Pierce. The Indianapolis Colts' wide receiver is becoming available this offseason and will command a big payday due to what the market looks like. The Colts are going to try to keep him, but given what other teams can offer, it might be time for him to move on.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter hinted on his podcast that Pierce might be in line for a giant raise, but it's all dependent on what teams are willing to pay for him. Schefter said that teams love his speed and that when you combine that with the fact that he is hitting free agency at the right time, he could be a big winner.

“I’ve heard enough chatter about him; teams love speed,” Schefter said. “He makes big plays. He is hitting free agency at the right time. Every year, some players get more than you thought they would.”

Schefter also talked about which teams to keep an eye on regarding Pierce and said it might come down to which teams have the most salary cap space.

“Titans, Raiders, we know that the Bills are looking for an upgrade, although they’re tight at the cap,” Schefter said. “Patriots have cap space and a need. Some teams need wide receivers that have some cap space.”

The specific range that Schefter thinks Pierce is going to command is $25-$28 million a season. That would also be right around where the franchise tag is.

It is worth noting that Colts general manager Chris Ballard said at the NFL Combine that he has had good conversations with both Pierce and quarterback Daniels Jones, but did not offer much detail past that, even though both are tied together.

“Good,” Ballard said on the conversations with Jones and Pierce. “I've had great discussions about both of them. We'll continue to work this week and see if we can get something done. It's been very positive.”

Pierce had 1,003 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 47 receptions last year, and with those numbers, it will be interesting to watch the bidding war for his services.