The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves at a critical crossroads this offseason regarding the future of their defensive anchor, Trey Hendrickson. Following a frustrating 2025 season marked by defensive inconsistencies and Joe Burrow's injury, the team must decide whether to invest significant resources in the 31-year-old veteran or let him go. According to Mike Garafolo, via Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are still considering the NFL franchise tag, which could lead to a tag-and-trade scenario.

Despite the team’s overall defensive regression into one of the league's weakest units, Hendrickson showed he could be a productive force when healthy last season.

The front office is reportedly weighing the option of retaining their best pass rusher or using his $30 million-plus cap hit to overhaul the defensive roster completely.

If Hendrickson enters the open market, he is widely regarded as the most impactful defensive player available. ESPN has reported that the Colts' general manager, Chris Ballard, could make a bold move by landing the top free agent on their board.

A reunion with former coach Lou Anarumo could significantly boost the pass rush, particularly alongside Laiatu Latu. In seven games last season, Hendrickson recorded four sacks, while his 17.5 sacks in 2024 ranked first in the league.

The Colts finished with 39 sacks last season, tying for 15th in the NFL, so enhancing their defensive front should be a priority for the win-now Indianapolis squad. The Chicago Bears are also a team to watch in this context.

The market for Hendrickson is likely to be competitive, with the Dallas Cowboys emerging as another potential suitor. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that placing a franchise tag on Hendrickson would be surprising given the current state of his relationship with the Bengals, which seems to have “run its course.”

Although Dallas has significant salary cap challenges, currently sitting nearly $30 million over the limit, the prospect of pairing Hendrickson with their existing defensive talent is an enticing one for owner Jerry Jones.

Whether it’s a reunion in Indianapolis, a fresh start in Chicago, or a bold move in Dallas, Hendrickson's decision will be one of the defining stories of the 2026 free agency period.