The Indianapolis Colts will face some tough decisions during the 2026 offseason. The Colts were one of the NFL's best teams early in the season. In fact, they entered their bye week at 8-2 and seemed on top of the world. But a season-ending Achilles injury for Daniel Jones torpedoed the season and forced Indy out of the playoffs.

Jones was a big reason for Indy's success during the first half of the 2025 season. It stands to reason that the Colts will look to give Jones another shot during the 2026 season.

Both sides seem determined to keep Jones in Indy on a long-term deal, but that could be easier said than done.

The Colts enter the 2026 offseason with $35 million in salary cap space. That does not leave much wiggle room for Indy to both extend Jones and make any additions during free agency this spring.

Can the Colts afford to be big players during free agency? And if not, could they land any key contributors at a bargain price?

Below we will explore three sneaky good free agents who the Colts need to consider signing this offseason.

Quay Walker would be an immediate starter on the Colts

I can't of a way to sugarcoat this: Zaire Franklin is the only good linebacker the Colts have on the roster.

Indianapolis needs to add some talent around Franklin to reinforce arguably the team's weakest position group. Ideally, they will add a younger linebacker who can both have an immediate impact and be a part of the team's long-term plans.

Fortunately, Walker checks all of those boxes.

Walker has been a solid starter for the Packers ever since joining the team as a first-round pick back in 2022. Quay has made his fair share of silly mistakes, but he is a reliable player when his head is on straight.

The fourth-year linebacker has never had fewer than 58 tackles in a season. He also has the athleticism and coverage skills needed to make the occasional big play.

The Colts are on a budget this offseason, but linebacker is one position where I would be fine to see them spend some cash.

Spotrac has Walker's market value at $8.3 million per season. Personally, I'd love to see the Colts sign him to a three-year contract.

Adding Walker on a long-term contract could actually be good because it helps Indy spread out his cap hit over future seasons.

Should the Colts replace Grover Stewart with Greg Gaines?

Let's start by talking about Grover Stewart.

One tough choice the Colts may need to make is cutting Stewart before free agency.

The 32-year-old defensive tackle is in the final year of his current contract. Indy could save $12 million in cap space by cutting him, which has to look appealing considering their tight budget.

If that happens, the Colts will want a cheaper defensive tackle who can play a similar role in their defense.

I think Greg Gaines could be that guy.

Gaines is young (turns 29 years old in May) and much cheaper than Stewart (his market value is roughly $2 million per season).

Gaines makes his money by stopping the run, something he thrived on early in his career with the Rams. He's played well for the Buccaneers too, but 2025 was a step back for him.

It is certainly fair to describe this move as “tiering down” for Indy. But what other choice do they have given their limited budget?

This move of necessity likely wouldn't hurt the Colts as much as fans might think. Plus it would net the team $10 million in cap space in the process.

Derek Barnett could be a useful rotational player in Indy

The Colts are set to lose multiple edge rushers to free agency this spring.

Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis are all on expiring contracts. Paye is expected to land huge money from a new team, as he's one of the top edge rushers on the market.

I could see Indy re-signing either Ebukam or Lewis at the right price. But even if they do, they'll still need to make a few additions at the position.

A player like Derek Barnett could be an ideal bridge player for the Colts.

The veteran edge rusher revived his career in Houston over the past two seasons. He logged 13+ tackles and five sacks in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Barnett will turn 30 years old before the 2026 season. It is unclear how much football he has left in the tank, but I'd wager it is at least one season.

Barnett's combination of talent, age, and price should put him on Indy's radar. His market value is roughly $4.4 million per season, which is on the higher end of what I think the Colts could pay for a one-year rental.

One extra benefit of adding Barnett is gaining a mentor for third-year edge rusher Laiatu Latu.

This move might be the best one on this list.