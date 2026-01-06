The Indianapolis Colts closed the season amid frustration that extended well beyond the locker room. Following a stunning late unraveling, owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon made it clear that the organization’s collapse fell well short of its internal standards.

The Colts opened the 2025 NFL season as one of the league’s early success stories before a late-season free fall erased their playoff hopes. Indianapolis lost their final seven games after a sizzling 8-2 start, becoming the first franchise in three decades to miss the postseason from that position.

Irsay-Gordon addressed the situation directly on Monday while speaking to fans and media. Her message emphasized accountability and disappointment, signaling a firmer tone from ownership after a season defined by unmet expectations.

The Athletic’s James Boyd shared the statement from the CEO on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting the owner’s direct apology and acknowledgment of failure.

“To our fans, my sisters and I want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for your loyalty and support, as always, but particularly this season.”

“Our extremely disappointing see second half … wasn’t up to our standards, and that falls on me.”

The comments underscored just how sharply the season unraveled after such a promising start. Indianapolis failed to recover from mounting injuries and inconsistent execution, watching momentum slip away as losses piled up late in the year.

The Colts missed the postseason despite positioning themselves as early contenders, with injuries playing a significant role in the collapse. Quarterback Daniel Jones tore his right Achilles tendon in Week 14, ending his season and forcing surgery and months of rehabilitation, while injuries sidelined multiple key defensive contributors during the seven-game losing streak. Even so, Irsay-Gordon made it clear that health issues would not serve as a shield from accountability.

Instead, her remarks heightened urgency throughout the organization. General manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen are expected to return, but ownership has raised expectations. For Indianapolis, the message from the top signals a reset that demands tangible offseason progress to prevent a collapse of this magnitude from happening again.