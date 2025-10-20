The Indianapolis Colts added to the win column once again this week, and it was the Los Angeles Chargers who were in their way. The Colts won 38-24, and it was their offense like stuck out again, as they may be playing some of the best football of any team right now. Looking at their offense this week, they have been able to do some historic things, and ESPN's Stephen Holder couldn't believe he was writing this.

“The Colts have eclipsed 30 points in five of their seven games and lead the NFL in points per game (33.1) and yards per play (6.4). According to ESPN Research, their 232 points this season are their most through seven games since 1964– two decades before they relocated to Indianapolis from Baltimore,” Holder wrote.

Daniel Jones has resurrected his career in Indianapolis, and he's getting the ball to everyone on the field. His has an array of options, and it's almost not surprising that they're scoring this many points every game. Add on to the fact that Jonathan Taylor is scoring every game (sometimes twice, sometimes three times), and you have the makings of an offense that's going to be hard to stop.

Some were maybe wondering if this could be a fluke by the Colts, but through seven weeks, they look like the real deal.

Colts continue to dominate on offense

The Colts offense has been special this season, and the players themselves believe that this is sustainable as the year continues. Michael Pittman Jr. has been with the team for some time, and he knew that all they needed was one more player. That player was [Daniel] Jones.

“I always knew that we had really good players here and we were just missing something,” Pittman said. “And that's something that Dan brought. I've always had confidence in our guys. We were just one player away.”

“We go into every game thinking we're scoring 40,” Mo Alie-Cox said. “I mean, we are on the verge of doing it again. Every time we get the ball, we think we're going to score.”

The Colts have made it look easy on that side of the ball, but their defense is also making big plays and limiting the opposing teams. If they continue to play like this as a collective unit, there's no telling where they'll stand at the end of the season and when the postseason arrives.