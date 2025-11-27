The Indianapolis Colts are riding high with an 8-3 record and a first-place standing in the AFC South division. Unfortunately, they are coming off a 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but momentum is still high around the team. In Week 13, the Colts had a few injury questions before the showdown against the Houston Texans, and one was the status of quarterback Daniel Jones.

Another one was regarding cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was just acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the New York Jets.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Colts got good news as both Jones and Gardner were previously on the injury report, via James Boyd of The Athletic.

“Colts QB Daniel Jones (fibula), CB Sauce Gardner (back), DT Neville Gallimore (knee) and LB Jaylon Carlies (ankle) *ARE* practicing today.”

Jones, who is dealing with a fibula injury, and Gardner, who has a back issue, were both listed as limited participants in the previous injury report.

However, a video from Boyd shows how limited Jones really is, which puts a question mark into his availability for Week 13.

#Colts QB Daniel Jones throwing a couple play action passes. Doesn’t look as fluid or fast as normal, presumably due to his fibula injury. He also hasn’t participated in every practice rep, so that leads me to think he’ll be listed as a limited participant today. pic.twitter.com/Qn82FL2S1b — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 27, 2025

On the year, Jones has thrown for 2,840 yards with 17 touchdowns and just six interceptions while adding another three touchdowns on the ground. The former first-round pick was let go by the New York Giants but then joined the Minnesota Vikings practice squad before signing with Indy in the offseason.

Later on Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed the extent of Jones' injury.

“QB Daniel Jones, who has been dealing with a lower leg injury, suffered a fracture in his fibula, sources say. Jones was a full participant today and one source said, “He looked good.” Jones will continue to try to play through it. Toughness never questioned.'

It has been a career resurgence for Jones, and the Colts have been winning games with him under center. If Jones can't go, it would be former Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard as Anthony Richardson still is recovering from an eye injury.

The Colts play the Texans on Sunday at home, and Jones' status will be worth monitoring over the next few days.