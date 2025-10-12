The Indianapolis Colts took down the Arizona Cardinals 31–27 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6, achieving both a crucial win and a historic milestone. The 5–1 Colts have now scored a league-leading 194 points through six games, the most in the team’s history, surpassing Peyton Manning’s 2007 mark of 193 (h/t Jim Ayello of The Athletic).

The victory came after a nail-biting finish. Running back Jonathan Taylor hammered the final nail with a one-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season. Taylor, who entered Week 6 as the NFL's leading rusher, carried the ball 21 times for 123 yards and a touchdown, including a dagger 16-yard burst in the final minute to run out the clock.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones continued his strong run, completing 22 of 30 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while also adding a three-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, his fourth on the ground this year. He connected early with rookie tight end Tyler Warren on an eight-yard score in the first quarter and later found Josh Downs for a five-yard touchdown early in the fourth. Never one to dwell on mistakes, Jones overcame a second-quarter interception to engineer three scoring drives after halftime.

Indianapolis' offense once again proved to be a jack of all trades. Warren led all receivers with six catches for 63 yards, while wideout Alec Pierce added key chunk gains, including a 26-yard reception that set up a late scoring drive. The Colts entered Week 6, averaging over 32 points per game.

Before kickoff, adversity struck on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. suffered a concussion during warmups, joining Kenny Moore II on the inactive list with an Achilles injury. Still, rookie Mekhi Blackmon answered the call with his second interception in as many games, erasing a Jones turnover in the second quarter. Defensive end Kwity Paye registered two sacks, including one that halted the Cardinals' final drive deep in Indianapolis territory. Linebacker Germaine Pratt led the team with 11 tackles.

Arizona, playing without injured starter Kyler Murray, leaned on former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who threw for 320 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Despite allowing 400 total yards, Indianapolis’ defense denied the Cardinals a go-ahead score in the final minute, as Brissett’s fourth-down pass from the nine-yard line fell incomplete.