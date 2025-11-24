Three AFC teams had a bye during Week 12, but a lot of movement happened in the standings regardless. The top teams are scratching and clawing with all of their might to make the postseason, whereas the conference's bottom dwellers seem more focused on preparing for the NFL Draft. So, how does the AFC playoff picture look with six weeks to go?

AFC standings

New England Patriots, 10-2, AFC East Denver Broncos, 9-2, AFC West Indianapolis Colts, 8-3, AFC South Baltimore Ravens, 6-5, AFC North Los Angeles Chargers, 7-4, AFC West Jacksonville Jaguars, 7-4, AFC South Buffalo Bills, 7-4, AFC East Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-5, AFC North Houston Texans, 6-5, AFC South Kansas City Chiefs, 6-5, AFC West Miami Dolphins, 4-7, AFC East Cincinnati Bengals, 3-8, AFC North Cleveland Browns, 3-8, AFC North Las Vegas Raiders, 2-9, AFC West New York Jets, 2-9, AFC East Tennessee Titans, 1-10, AFC South

AFC division leaders

The Denver Broncos had their bye week during Week 12, which allowed the New England Patriots to leapfrog them and land at the top of the AFC standings. The Patriots were the biggest spenders in free agency, and it has led to direct results. Drake Maye is playing like an MVP, too, as he currently has the second-shortest odds to win the NFL's most prestigious individual award.

The Patriots are currently riding a nine-game winning streak, although some may discredit their success because their strength of schedule has been underwhelming. The Broncos have been hot as of late as well, and they could look even better coming off of the bye. They have eight straight wins in their own right, and Patrick Surtain and Alex Singleton will provide reinforcements to one of the best defensive units in the NFL. Denver is currently on pace to break the single-season sack record.

The Indianapolis Colts still lead the league in points per game (31), and they are second in yards (4,224). Daniel Jones has turned his career around, Jonathan Taylor has looked unstoppable this season, and the defense is well-rounded, especially after the trade for Sauce Gardner. The team has started to fade as of late, though. They've been forced to overtime in each of their last two games, most recently losing in extra time to the Kansas City Chiefs. Before the back-to-back overtime appearances, the Colts lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, too. Many viewed the Colts' early-season run as fraudulent, and that may be proving true late in the year.

The fourth divisional leader in the AFC is the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens were 1-5 and nearly completely out of the postseason picture earlier this year. They struggled without Lamar Jackson, but they are back to their winning ways since his return. With five straight wins, the Ravens have taken control of the AFC North.

AFC Wild Card teams

All three of the teams currently slated to earn Wild Card spots are 7-4. The Los Angeles Chargers have been rattled by injuries this year, but they've persevered and are still the top-ranked Wild Card team. The team's late-season schedule is far from a cake walk, though.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, have two games against the Tennessee Titans and a matchup against the New York Jets left. Those should be can't lose games, but the Jaguars also have a game left against the Broncos and two battles with the Colts to come. Jacksonville has flashed greatness at times this year, but it also seemingly hasn't put everything together quite yet.

The current seventh seed is the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo has a great offense, but the Houston Texans' elite defense gave them problems this past week. Still, reigning MVP Josh Allen can accomplish big feats for this team.

Article Continues Below

In the hunt

The Steelers' recent loss not only means that they no longer lead the AFC North, but their defeat results in them falling all the way out of the playoff picture for now. Aaron Rodgers was a last-minute scratch in Pittsburgh's recent loss to the Chicago Bears. A failure to make the postseason could very well lead to Mike Tomlin being fired at season's end.

The Texans have gotten hot in recent weeks, despite their quarterback suffering from a concussion. Davis Mills has managed the team well in Stroud's absence, but there isn't a quarterback competition, and Stroud could provide the boost that the Texans need for a playoff push upon his return.

The Chiefs are still firmly in the hunt, too. They eked out an overtime win against the Colts to keep their playoff hopes alive. Nobody is willing to count out the team led by Patrick Mahomes. Any losses going forward could be fatal to the team's postseason hopes, though.

On the outside looking in

The Miami Dolphins were one of four teams with a Week 12 bye. They were unable to improve their record, which ultimately affected their playoff outlook. The Chiefs and Texans' victories all but eliminate Miami from true postseason contention. The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-8 and now have to decide if it is worth it to bring Joe Burrow back into the fold.

Burrow has struggled with injuries before and has missed most of this year with a turf toe issue. The Bengals' defense is atrocious, and their always suspect offensive line puts their prized quarterback possession at risk, so the team may just shut Burrow down for the rest of the year.

The Cleveland Browns' season is lost, but there is some hope for the future. Shedeur Sanders became the 42nd starting quarterback for the team this century, but he also became the first Cleveland signal caller since 1995 to win his debut start as a rookie. Perhaps the team has finally found their long-term option to be under center.

Cleveland's victory came over the Las Vegas Raiders, and it resulted in the Raiders firing Chip Kelly. The Raiders, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans are on tank watch for the rest of the season. Tennessee only has one win thus far and is primed to earn the number one NFL Draft pick yet again.