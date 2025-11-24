The Indianapolis Colts lost another tough game on Sunday. Indianapolis collapsed in the fourth quarter, allowing Kansas City to win 23-20 in overtime. The Colts were able to hang with an elite team, but they simply couldn't finish the job. But if you ask one Colts player, the problem is not who is getting the ball.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor pushed back on the idea of him telling head coach Shane Steichen that he wants or needs more carries. Instead, Taylor explained that the offense simply needs to execute the plays that are called.

“Like you said I have confidence and at the end of the day, we have to make the plays go,” Taylor said after the game per The Athletic's James Boyd. “So receivers have to be in their right spots. O-line, running backs we have to give Daniel time. Daniel has to deliver the ball.”

Taylor emphasized that all of the part of the Colts offense need to work in harmony to get things back on track.

“It’s a cumulation of everything that goes into each play, and we trust Shane, so we have to make these plays happen,” Taylor concluded.

Taylor was certainly involved, logging 16 carries for 58 yards against the Chiefs. He was not as efficient as usual, which may explain why he did not receive additional carries.

Colts' Shane Steichen shares his major regrets after overtime loss to Chiefs

Steichen was not shy when talking with reporters after the game.

He explained a few regrets he had after almost beating Andy Reid and the Chiefs. Speaking of Jonathan Taylor, Steichen mentioned the offense's efficiency on first downs as a cause for concern.

“Yeah, I think being efficient on first and ten, at times we did that, but, we didn’t do it enough in the second half. It wasn’t good enough. It starts with myself,” Steichen said.

Steichen also noted some passing plays did not work the way he thought.

“There was a lot of stuff that I wanted to get called that I felt good about in the pass game, and we just weren’t efficient doing it… it starts with me,” Steichen reiterated. “It wasn’t good enough…those are the self-inflicted wounds, that we can't have and we got to get them cleaned up.”

Indianapolis has plenty to work on during practice this week.

Next up for the Colts is a Week 13 matchup against the Texans.