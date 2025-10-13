It's no secret that Kay Adams is a Daniel Jones fan, and she recently made a bold claim about the Indianapolis Colts quarterback after their recent win.

Following the Colts' Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Adams showered Jones with praise. She called Jones the “best quarterback” in the AFC South, a division that also includes Trevor Lawrence, CJ Stroud, and Cam Ward.

Daniel Jones is the best QB in the AFC South.

“I am gonna say it; Daniel Jones is the best quarterback in the division, at the very least — that's the floor,” Adams boldly declared. “Not a shot to the other three guys, not at all, they were all taken top two [in the NFL Draft], by the way, which is sort of wild.

“But six weeks in, and no one has been consistently better than DJ, who's getting better and better. And yesterday, my guy was on another level. In a game where his defense struggled, they did, he just kept answering against what is a tough Cardinals defense. Three total touchdowns, brilliant game-winning drive, big-time throws under pressure, as usual. He likes pressure, he performs better under it, in fact,” she continued.

Jones has led the Colts to their highest-scoring offense in franchise history through six weeks. The franchise has been led by the likes of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck in the past. So, that's quite the feat.

Daniel Jones is playing at an MVP level for the Colts

The Colts are riding high at 5-1 and in first place in the AFC South. Jones is a big reason they are in the position that they are in. He is playing like an elite quarterback, passing for over 1,500 yards and eight touchdowns in six games. Additionally, he has rushed for four touchdowns and 76 yards.

Their most recent win over the Cardinals was hard-fought. The Cardinals led by seven points when the fourth quarter began. The Colts would rally back, going up by four points with under five minutes to go.

Jones passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns. However, he did throw an interception, which was answered by one from Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett on their next drive. Jonathan Taylor also had 123 rushing yards on 21 carries, and he scored a touchdown as well.