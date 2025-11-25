The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a tough Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20 in overtime. The Colts started the game on the right foot and led for the majority of the contest. It was not until very late that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs tied the game in the 4th quarter to force overtime. Then, the Chiefs won it to save their season and improve to 6-5. The Colts are now 8-3 and only lead by one game over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ahead of a Week 13 contest against the Houston Texans, the Colts have made a couple of roster transactions.

“Colts placed WR Ashton Dulin on IR and signed S George Odum to the 53-man roster.”

Dulin has been a Colt since his rookie season in 2019. During his six-year career, Dulin has caught 40 passes on 68 targets for 623 yards, four touchdowns, and a 15.6-yard per catch average. He's mainly been a special teamer, but Dulin has had some big plays in his career. This season, he has five catches for 106 yards, 11th in the league with a 21.2 yards per catch average.

His absence will be missed, and as of now, it does not seem as if the Colts will try and replace his offense. George Odum could be a special teams replacement. Odum is a former Colts of four seasons, but played for the San Francisco 49ers for the last few years. He has 199 total tackles for his career. Odum will certainly have an opportunity to thrive once again in Indianapolis.

If the Colts lose to the Texans this weekend, then it might be time to start panicking, as the AFC is getting tougher. Here are Shane Steichen's regrets after the OT loss.