The Indianapolis Colts are set to have star cornerback Charvarius Ward back from injury for their Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. By activating him off injured reserve, Ward is slated to return for the first time since Week 5.

The Colts announced the move on Saturday morning. They subsequently confirmed their release of reserve cornerback Cameron Mitchell in a corresponding move on X, formerly Twitter.

Ward has just 13 tackles, three passes defended and zero interceptions through four games in 2025. However, he has allowed an elite 71.6 passer rating on 160 coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Mitchell started the 2025 season with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Colts' practice squad, and was eventually promoted to the active roster after a plethora of injuries. He managed five tackles in four games with Indianapolis.

By getting the veteran back, Indianapolis will finally get to debut its new cornerback tandem of Ward and Sauce Gardner. Ward had been on injured reserve with a concussion since the Colts acquired Gardner at the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

The Colts have deployed undrafted free agent Johnathan Edwards opposite Gardner in their last two games, but Ward should immediately supplant him in the starting lineup. Gardner and Ward are arguably the best cornerback tandem in the NFL without even playing a single snap together.

Colts look to benefit from Charvarius Ward injury return

Indianapolis will still be without rookie Justin Walley, but getting its ideal starters back for Week 12 will be a massive step in the right direction. Teams are currently passing against the Colts at a 64.08 percent rate, the highest in the league.

The Colts' secondary figures to have its hands full against the Chiefs, who enter Week 12 with the ninth-highest passing rate in the league. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the game with seven consecutive outings with at least 250 passing yards.

As a result of their pass-funnel defense, Indianapolis is allowing 235.3 passing yards per game, the seventh-most in the NFL. The Colts' struggles against the pass incentivized them to add Gardner at the trade deadline.