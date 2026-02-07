It's rare to see a team so high up on the mountain fall so far down the way that they did in 2025. The Indianapolis Colts looked as if they could win a Super Bowl before Daniel Jones got hurt. The team was 7-1 and missed the playoffs. That just does not happen unless you have terrible luck.

With the way things look now, the Colts are going to have a hard time competing in a difficult division. The AFC South has turned into an electric division with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans' surge. Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll may even be able to get the Titans back on track. With that said, the Colts know that they must make some serious changes to be able to create enough depth to get this team back in position to contend.

Indy has an interesting roster. Most of the players they have locked up beyond 2026 are players they want to keep. However, some of them should be released to free up more cap space. The Colts are 11th in the NFL with roughly $35 million available in cap space. Some difficult decisions might have to be made by Chris Ballard.

Players like DL Grover Stewart and CB Kenny Moore could be considered cut candidates, but the Colts will have a harder time replacing them than the others. The Colts will want to compete next season. It's expected that they try to build a winning roster rather than rebuild after the Daniel Jones injury.

There aren't many for this team; however, let's discuss three cut candidates for the Colts entering the 2026 offseason.

LB Zaire Franklin

The Colts getting rid of Zaire Franklin should be a no-brainer. Franklin has been an elite tackler since arriving in the NFL in 2018. 2022 was the year that changed it all for him as he became a threat as a pass-rusher as well. 2024 was a monster year for him as he had 173 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two interceptions. That season earned him a 3-year extension with the Colts through 2027.

The issue is that he won't have that kind of 2024 season again. The linebacker will be 30 years old in August and is going to get paid roughly $18 million the next two seasons, according to Spotrac. The Colts would free up a lot of money by releasing Franklin. The Colts can replace him with a much cheaper option in free agency. There will be plenty of 100+ tacklers available.

If the Colts aren't trying to be desperate, then this is a move they have to consider. The Colts had injuries to the secondary last season and may want to hold onto Kenny Moore.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts may only cut Michael Pittman Jr. if they believe he won't sign long-term. The rising star receiver will be a free agent at the end of next season, along with Jonathan Taylor, Deforest Buckner, and Quenton Nelson (arguably their three best players). The Colts must figure out a way to keep all three of those players.

The Colts would save $29 million by cutting Pittman Jr. Alec Pierce is entering free agency, so if the Colts decided to go this route, it would mean a full revamp of the receiving core. Indy does not have a first-round pick but does have a few second and third-rounders in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Colts will certainly draft a receiver (maybe multiple) to pair alongside Josh Downs. It should be noted that I do not believe Pittman Jr. will be cut. If he stays on the Colts, teams will have a hard time taking on that contract if he hits the trade market.

WR Ashton Dulin

Dulin has one year left on his contract worth roughly $3.5 million. This move does not move the needle at all, but it does free up a little money to help secure a contract for a key free agent. Dulin had five catches for 106 yards last season. Whether the Colts cut Pittman Jr. or not, I believe getting rid of Dulin creates room for a wideout revamp. There is a chance that Downs is the only returning receiver from last season.