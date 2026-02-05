One of the Indianapolis Colts organization's newest stars shared a revealing story on Thursday, showcasing the team's emphasis on accountability.

Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner reflected on a humbling introduction to his new team while speaking during Super Bowl LX media availability. The moment occurred shortly after his arrival in Indianapolis following a blockbuster midseason trade in November from the New York Jets.

Gardner admitted he was late to the training room on his very first day with the Colts. The session was scheduled for 7:00 a.m., and he arrived at 7:02. While the delay lasted just two minutes, the response from head coach Shane Steichen left an imprint on the defensive back.

Steichen acknowledged Gardner when he walked in but said nothing at the time. Later that day, during a full team meeting, the head coach addressed it directly, calling on Gardner and asking him to explain to the entire roster why he was late.

The story became public when The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov shared a clip from Gardner’s appearance on PFT Live during Radio Row in the San Francisco Bay Area on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“That was his way of showing me how things are — I had to get with the program.”

#Colts CB Sauce Gardner said he was two minutes late (7:02 am) to the training room on his first day with Indy… HC Shane Steichen called him out in front of the entire team for being late. “That was his way of showing me how things are — I had to get with the program.” (via… pic.twitter.com/XHiLB5LhyK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2026

The 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Jets described the moment as a tough but necessary lesson. Despite his resume and the significant price the Colts paid to acquire him, Steichen made it clear that standards apply to everyone, regardless of status or reputation.

The timing of the message mattered. Indianapolis acquired Gardner while sitting at 8–2, signaling a clear push to contend, but injuries soon derailed that momentum as the Colts closed the season on a seven-game losing streak.

Injuries limited Gardner's impact late in the 2025 season, as he appeared in just four of the final eight games. Despite this, the team views him as a key component ahead of2026 season.

As the Colts regroup following a disappointing finish, the takeaway is unmistakable. In Indianapolis, attention to detail sets the standard.