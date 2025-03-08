After the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith, the Minnesota Vikings are opening all their quarterback options in 2025 NFL free agency. Many would assume their focus would be on former top-10 pick J.J. McCarthy, but Aaron Rodgers is quietly emerging as a potential Sam Darnold replacement.

Following the Smith trade, Darnold is no longer expected to return to the Vikings, Tom Pelissero reported. The trade created a chain reaction in the quarterback free agency market, with Minnesota now open to all options, including Rodgers, per Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted that the Vikings will “turn their eyes to Daniel Jones,” who is also an unrestricted free agent. Jones, however, has multiple options on his plate, causing Minnesota to keep an eye on all its potential options. Rapoport claimed that Rodgers is “considering” the New York Giants, but the Vikings are “dark horse” candidates to be his next destination.

Rodgers is still under contract with the New York Jets, but the team already informed him that he would not be returning in 2025. It remains to be seen if the Vikings would be willing to trade for him, or if they are only interested in signing him in free agency following his release.

Rodgers, who turned 41 in December 2024, is the oldest active player in the NFL. Still, despite an obvious athletic decline, he is coming off a 28-touchdown season, more than his final season with the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

Vikings confusing quarterback situation ahead of NFL free agency

Regardless of who it ends up being, the Vikings are clearly committed to keeping an experienced veteran quarterback on their roster. Whoever they sign in free agency will have to compete with McCarthy for the starting job in training camp.

While the entire NFL world remains high on McCarthy's potential, the Vikings appear cautious with his approach. McCarthy is coming off a torn meniscus that kept him off the field for his entire rookie season. Despite spending the entire year on the sidelines, he showed signs of rapport with head coach Kevin O'Connell and Darnold.

Depending on which veteran the Vikings sign in free agency, McCarthy could be destined to begin another year as the backup. Either way, most expect him to take over as the team's starting quarterback sooner rather than later. Rodgers, who did not start until his fourth year in the league, could be an ideal transitional mentor for him to play behind.