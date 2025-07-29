After the Minnesota Vikings chose him over incumbent starter Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy's expectations are even higher in 2025 than they were a year ago. Although fans remain split on his potential, Vikings safety Josh Metellus voiced the team's confidence in their new quarterback.

As one of the most respected captains on the team, Metellus honestly revealed how impressed he has been with McCarthy. The do-it-all safety said his belief in McCarthy stems from his “great aura” that commands every room he is in, despite having yet to play a game.

“You can tell [J.J. McCarthy has] been a pro his whole life,” Metellus said, via NFL reporter Ari Meirov. “I think, a guy like him, when you implement him into the kind of team that we had, is only going to elevate it. He has great, great aura. Like, it's insane the amount of aura he has when he walks in the room. It almost feels a little weird, like, damn, J.J. in here? You can just tell; he has that confidence… I think he's going to be in a great spot, and I think people are going to be very surprised to see the type of ball he plays this year.”

Metellus, who recently inked a three-year, $36 million extension, is preparing for his sixth season with the team, and second as a captain. McCarthy will be the Vikings' third starting quarterback of his tenure, following Kirk Cousins and Darnold.

Metellus has been supportive of McCarthy, his fellow Michigan alum, since the latter joined the team in 2024. However, he is far from the only one, as head coach Kevin O'Connell has repeatedly backed McCarthy as his quarterback.

Vikings begin J.J. McCarthy era in 2025

After the Vikings traded up for him in the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus suffered in the preseason. His injury allowed Darnold to shock fans with a career year and lead Minnesota to a franchise-best 14-win season. Instead of re-signing Darnold in free agency, the team re-committed to McCarthy as its quarterback of the future.

McCarthy has not played an official snap since leading Michigan to the 2023-2024 National Championship. In his final collegiate season, McCarthy threw for a career-high 2,991 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He ended his three-year NCAA run with a historic 27-1 record as a starter.