The NFL Training Camp experience for Minnesota Vikings rookie JJ McCarthy has been anything but uneventful. The rookie quarterback is riding a roller-coaster of development, and according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, his camp performances fall into two categories: “great moments” and “unbelievable teaching moments.”

The Vikings knew this process wouldn’t be linear. JJ McCarthy goes up daily against a disciplined defense and has flashed promise. One example was a well-placed ball to Jordan Addison that was unfortunately dropped and intercepted. Still, he has also shown the growing pains of a young passer. Still, O’Connell remains optimistic. “He’s been relentless coming back, attacking this thing in a way that's impacted our whole offense with enthusiasm and excitement,” he said.

The biggest fix JJ McCarthy must make? Touch. While his arm strength is unquestionable. Addison himself said, “That’s one of his strengths… he’s accurate”, the rookie currently throws almost everything like a fastball. That’s not unusual for a young quarterback entering the NFL. However, the Vikings want to see more nuance, anticipation throws, loft on fades, and the ability to beat defenders with timing, not just power.

He did display signs of progress, such as a near-touchdown fade pass that showcased better ball placement and a hint of finesse. But consistency remains the challenge. For now, JJ McCarthy is stacking learning experiences and showing the type of mental resilience teams crave at the position.

If he can begin layering in touch to complement his natural zip, JJ McCarthy could soon shift from project to playmaker. The Vikings drafted him with long-term potential in mind. While the flashes are already there, the next step is turning them into routine plays.

It’s still early in JJ McCarthy’s NFL Training Camp journey with the Vikings. However, Minnesota like what they see and believe the best is yet to come.