The Minnesota Vikings are keeping their defensive captain around. Coming off consecutive 100-tackle seasons, the Vikings gave safety Josh Metellus a multi-year extension ahead of the 2025 season.

Minnesota inked Metellus to a three-year, $36 million deal on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The deal keeps the versatile safety in Minneapolis through the 2028 season.

Since taking over as a starter in 2023, Metellus' career has skyrocketed. The Michigan alum broke out with 116 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five pass breakups and four forced fumbles in 17 starts in 2023. He backed up his production with another strong year in 2024, recording 103 tackles, five pass breakups and a career-high two interceptions.

Although he started just 10 of his 17 games in 2024, Metellus still played 87 percent of the Vikings' defensive snaps. He continues to be listed as a safety, but lines up everywhere from deep in the secondary to right next to the line of scrimmage.

With veteran teammate Harrison Smith re-signing in free agency, Metellus expects to lead Minnesota's secondary to another big season. The Vikings lost starting cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin, but still return three key members of their secondary that led the league with 24 interceptions in 2024.

Vikings look to lean on Josh Metellus in 2025

While Smith, the Vikings' longest-tenured player, returns for what is likely his final season, the defense will follow Metellus' lead in 2025. Metellus' versatility makes him one of the most unique players in the league, but standout safety Camryn Bynum's exit potentially opens the door for him to take more snaps in his natural position.

Minnesota enters its third year with defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who has led the unit to resounding success thus far. Flores flamed out as a head coach with the Miami Dolphins, but has been one of the most respected defensive assistants in the league in his current role. Although criticized for his coaching methods in the past, Metellus and Smith praised his leadership for creating an enjoyable environment.

The Vikings lost multiple key defensive players in free agency — including Gilmore, Griffin and Bynum — but are poised to remain one of the top units in the league.