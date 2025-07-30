The Minnesota Vikings have taken a cautious approach during training camp after star wide receiver Justin Jefferson sustained a minor hamstring strain last Thursday during practice. The injury has kept Jefferson out of team drills, but the organization insists there is “zero worry” about his availability for the season opener against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell has provided several updates, emphasizing that the injury is not serious and that the team will handle it carefully.

“Rehab is going really well,” O'Connell said, adding that Jefferson is “already progressing” and remains fully engaged with his teammates.

Even if he isn't on the field for drills or team sessions, the receiver has remained active with the offense, sometimes calling plays, and has consistently been vocal at practice.

With more than a month remaining before the start of the regular season, the Vikings are choosing not to take unnecessary risks. O'Connell stressed the importance of Jefferson being in top shape for the opener, especially given that the receiver typically plays over 70 snaps per game.

“The guy plays 70-plus snaps a week, and what we ask him to do is just flat-out remarkable, but he's able to consistently do that,” the coach said, according to NBC Sports. “Like I said, zero worry about the opener, but there's a lot of time in between now and then. What that looks like, we're gonna be smart, but at the same time, he wants to get back out there.”

Even though he hasn't participated in the on-field action, the camp feels the impact of Jefferson's presence. Fans yell out his name, and even though he has yet to suit up, he is continuing to be visible and a part of everything. O'Connell commented on Jefferson's mentality, saying he is “totally and completely present every single day.”

It should be noted that this injury is unrelated to the right hamstring strain that kept Jefferson out for seven games in 2023. Nonetheless, because soft-tissue injuries in skill-position players are unpredictable, the coaching staff is being careful. The team is convinced that their cautious approach will create an appropriate moment to evaluate their functionality.

Minnesota is set to open its season on Monday, September 8, against the Bears in Chicago. As Jefferson works to build chemistry with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, every rep counts—but never at the expense of long-term health.