The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of training camp as the club prepares for the upcoming season. However, on Friday, it was announced that Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Jefferson will miss some time to nurse his hamstring. The 26-year-old wide receiver will be re-evaluated in the coming days. It's not clear how long Justin Jefferson will be out for, but the Vikings may be taking a cautious route with the regular season quickly approaching.

“Head Coach Kevin O’Connell has announced that WR Justin Jefferson has a mild hamstring strain and he will be held out of practice. Jefferson will be re-evaluated next week.”

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.

More Minnesota Vikings News
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) looks on during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility.
1 surprising Minnesota Vikings player who could make or break 2025 NFL seasonSteve Silverman ·
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) watches practice during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson pumps the brakes on JJ McCarthy expectationPaolo Mariano ·
vikings, minnesota vikings, jj mccarthy
The fatal flaw Minnesota Vikings must address in training campGarrett Kerman ·
image thumbnail
Vikings’ Jordan Addison breaks silence on potential discipline after DUIJulian Ojeda ·
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) under center against the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings’ player under most pressure entering 2025 NFL seasonSteve Silverman ·
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility.
Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy draws strong praise from Adam Thielen ahead of training campGuillermo Guajardo ·