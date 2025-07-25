The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of training camp as the club prepares for the upcoming season. However, on Friday, it was announced that Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Jefferson will miss some time to nurse his hamstring. The 26-year-old wide receiver will be re-evaluated in the coming days. It's not clear how long Justin Jefferson will be out for, but the Vikings may be taking a cautious route with the regular season quickly approaching.

“Head Coach Kevin O’Connell has announced that WR Justin Jefferson has a mild hamstring strain and he will be held out of practice. Jefferson will be re-evaluated next week.”

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.